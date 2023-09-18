Superstar NFL duo from Arbroath produce winner as New York Giants pull off biggest comeback in 74 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superstar NFL duo from Arbroath produce winner as New York Giants pull off biggest comeback in 74 years

Graham Gano and Jamie Gillan helped spark jubilant scenes for the American football side.

By Ben MacDonald
Graham Gano and Jamie Gillan in the New York Giants uniform.
Graham Gano and Jamie Gillan were both born in Arbroath. Image: Jason Brown/ProSports/Shutterstock

A pair of NFL superstars from Angus joined forces to give the New York Giants their biggest comeback in 74 years.

American footballer Graham Gano kicked a 34-yard field goal to secure a 31-28 win for the Giants against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

He was assisted by fellow Arbroath native Jamie Gillan, who held the ball for Gano to make the kick with just 19 seconds on the clock.

The kick prompted jubilant scenes from fans who had made the 2,000-mile trip to Arizona for the game.

The Giants had been 20-0 down at half-time and were losing 28-7 during the third quarter.

A commentator during the coverage on American TV highlighted their Angus links, saying: “Gano and Gillon – born in the same Scottish town of Arbroath 10 years apart,” pronouncing the town as “arr-broth”.

Gano grew up at RAF Edzell when his father was posted there as a US Navy master chief petty officer.

He played in the 2016 Super Bowl, where his Carolina Panthers side lost to the Denver Broncos.

Prior to the showcase, Gano said: “Most athletes in America say they’ll go to Disneyland when they win a championship, but I’ll come home to Arbroath.

“My wife loves Scotland and I want my kids to see my country.”

Graham Gano and Jamie Gillan’s Arbroath links

He later went on to say that his father’s time in Angus helped “shape him as a man”.

Born in Arbroath in 1997, Gillan was brought up in Morayshire and attended Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh.

His family moved to Maryland in 2013 due to his father being stationed as a member of the RAF there.

Both Gano and Gillan got to meet friends and family last year, when the Giants travelled to London to beat the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Conversation