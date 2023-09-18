Fire crews use cutting equipment after crash in north-east Fife

Firefighters have used cutting equipment after they were called to a crash in north-east Fife.

The one-vehicle incident on the A91 between Guardbridge and Dairsie happened just after 10.20am on Monday.

It has not been confirmed where there are any injuries.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 10.22am from Police Scotland to attend a crash on the A91 between Guardbridge and Dairsie.

To fire crews sent to single-vehicle crash on A91 near Guardbridge

“This is a single-vehicle crash. We sent two appliances, one from St Andrews and one from Cupar.

“Both remain at the scene. Firefighters are using hydraulic cutting equipment to free those inside the vehicle.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

It comes after a crash on the A92 near the Tay Road Bridge early on Monday left a 21-year-old woman in hospital.

