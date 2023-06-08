Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Watch former Dundee United star Ryan Gauld seal Vancouver Whitecaps championship glory with ice-cool finish

Gauld slotted home the ultimately decisive spot-kick against Montreal

By Alan Temple
Vancouver celebrate Canadian Championship glory. Image: Shutterstock
Vancouver celebrate Canadian Championship glory. Image: Shutterstock

Former Dundee United star Ryan Gauld struck the decisive penalty as Vancouver Whitecaps claimed a second successive Canadian Championship.

Gauld, 27, won and then converted the nerveless spot-kick at B.C. Place as the Whitecaps defeated CF Montreal 2-1.

The triumph secures a place in next season’s Concacaf Champions League for Vanni Sartini’s side.

All players want to win trophies; that’s what you want to do with your career.

Ryan Gauld

Gauld has notched two goals and four assists in 18 appearances for Vancouver this season, with the club currently sixth in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference — a playoff berth.

Gauld (24) celebrates during Vancouver’s triumph. Image: Shutterstock

And the Tannadice academy graduate said: “In my two years here, we’ve seen a big improvement in the team.

“All players want to win trophies; that’s what you want to do with your career.

“So to win it (Canadian Championship) back-to-back is a good feeling.”

Gauld notched nine goals in 50 appearances after emerging through the ranks at Tannadice, earning a life-changing move to Sporting Lisbon in 2014 — and becoming one of Scottish football’s most hyped young talents.

After spells with Vitoria de Setubal, Aves, Farense and Hibernian, he has found form and contentment in Vancouver.

Now the highest paid Scot in MLS, Gauld has hinted that he would be amenable to switching international allegiances to Canada ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which the nation will co-host with the United States and Mexico.

