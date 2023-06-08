Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Newtyle houses on old church glebe recommended for planning green light

Tayside firm Hadden Homes is seeking permission for almost 40 houses on the edge of the Angus village.

By Graham Brown
The glebe site sits at the entrance to Newtyle. Image: Google Maps
Nearly 40 Newtyle homes are set for planning approval in a scheme critics say will change the face of the Angus village.

Perthshire firm Hadden Homes is behind proposals for 39 houses on the old church glebe.

The bid will be considered by Angus councillors on Tuesday.

Planning officials say it meets the requirements of the local plan and have recommended it for approval.

But development standards committee members will be faced with almost 20 local objections.

Opponents say Newtyle’s infrastructure will not be able to cope with a population increase of more than 10% which the development could bring.

The proposal

The site is around two hectares and sits to the north of the Newtyle to Glamis road.

It is currently open farmland beside the car park and play area at the eastern entrance to the village.

There will be a mix of detached and semi-detached single and two-storey houses, with four flats.

Newtyle housing plan for old church glebe.
The planned layout of the glebe development in Newtyle. Image: George Buchanan Architects

The land is included for development in Angus Council’s local development plan.

There were objections to its inclusion at the time the 2016 blueprint was being drawn up.

But a Scottish Ministers reporter backed the allocation of the site for around 30 homes.

Hadden Homes say their site design reflects the local streetscape and will deliver high quality family properties.

The company plan to retain semi-mature trees and carry out new planting.

Local opposition

Opponents say it’s an expansion the village does not need.

In a letter of objection, resident Dr Trevor Harley said: “There is no need for more housing in area.

“There are spare plots and unfinished developments around Newtyle which should be finished before new build.

“The development will hem in the park and create noise, traffic and light pollution.

“With a 2021 population estimate of Newtyle of 710, 39 new homes means 80 more people, an increase of 12%.”

Fellow resident Jamie Wilson added: “This is another successive proposed expansion to Newtyle which strains existing infrastructure.

“The school has limited space for expansion and remains exposed through a relatively high turnover of teaching staff.

Newtyle glebe housing site.
Approaching Newtyle with the glebe site on the north side of the road. Image: Google Maps

“There is a lack of road safety crossing points at the north and south of the village, including across North Street, which this proposed development will likely exacerbate.

“Bus infrastructure is not being developed in line with the deliberate Angus Council expansion of the village, which is resulting in increasingly heavy traffic towards Dundee.”

He says there is also mounting need for a bus service to Ninewells.

“These areas need urgently addressed to make the proposal feasible,” he added.

The planners’ view

“The development of new homes in what is currently an open field would change the character and amenity of the area,” say planning officials.

“However, that was a known factor when the site was allocated for residential development.

“The relevant consideration in relation to this proposal is whether resultant impacts associated with the detail of the proposal are acceptable.

“The outlook from some properties would be changed but there is no right to a view.

They add: “The resultant impacts would not be unusual or untypical in a village setting.”

 

