Dundee United bound for Hampden as Queen’s Park confirm home ground for Championship campaign

Dundee United fans will be guaranteed a trip to Hampden Park next season as Queen’s Park return to the national stadium.

The Spiders, who utilised Ochilview last term, will host their fixtures at Hampden from September 12, affording United, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline and Arbroath the prospect of a unique away day in Mount Florida.

Prior to that date, Queen’s Park will play at Lesser Hampden.

Chief executive Leeann Dempster told the club’s official website: “We are excited to be able to return to Hampden Park for what will be an exciting season for us in the cinch Championship.

“While we continue our redevelopment of Lesser Hampden, we are happy to provide the state-of-the-art facilities to the Scotland National Teams as part of the rental agreement.

“I’m sure our fans and visiting fans will look forward to games at Hampden Park next season and we are also pleased to be able to support the efforts of our national teams in the process.”