Dundee United bound for Hampden as Queen’s Park confirm home ground for Championship campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United bound for Hampden as Queen’s Park confirm home ground for Championship campaign

United will travel to Hampden to play the Spiders

By Alan Temple
Queen's Park are returning to Hampden for the 23/24 campaign. Image: SNS
Queen's Park are returning to Hampden for the 23/24 campaign. Image: SNS

Dundee United fans will be guaranteed a trip to Hampden Park next season as Queen’s Park return to the national stadium.

The Spiders, who utilised Ochilview last term, will host their fixtures at Hampden from September 12, affording United, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline and Arbroath the prospect of a unique away day in Mount Florida.

I’m sure our fans and visiting fans will look forward to games at Hampden Park.

Leeann Dempster

Prior to that date, Queen’s Park will play at Lesser Hampden.

Chief executive Leeann Dempster told the club’s official website: “We are excited to be able to return to Hampden Park for what will be an exciting season for us in the cinch Championship.

The SFA’s AGM will be held at Hampden Park on Tuesday. Image: SNS.

“While we continue our redevelopment of Lesser Hampden, we are happy to provide the state-of-the-art facilities to the Scotland National Teams as part of the rental agreement.

“I’m sure our fans and visiting fans will look forward to games at Hampden Park next season and we are also pleased to be able to support the efforts of our national teams in the process.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee United

Vancouver celebrate Canadian Championship glory. Image: Shutterstock
Watch former Dundee United star Ryan Gauld seal Vancouver Whitecaps championship glory with ice-cool…
The Viaplay Cup.
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone discover League Cup seedings ahead of group stage…
Benzema, left, and Ian Cathro. Images: Shutterstock
Former Dundee United coach links up with Karim Benzema following Frenchman's £258 MILLION Saudi…
Dundee United and Dundee were training and playing on Gluctoza in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Did Forfar energy drink power Dundee United's greatest-ever team past their rivals?
Dunne was excellent for Goodwin at St Mirren. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin eyes Charles Dunne deal — but Dundee United face major hurdle
Lionel Messi and Dundee United's Aziz Behich clash during last-16 tie in Qatar. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United ace Aziz Behich to miss Lionel Messi reunion as Australia absentees are…
Derek McInnes will work alongside Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald next season.
Derek McInnes promotes former St Johnstone hero Paul Sheerin and adds an ex-Dundee United…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need backing to get out of the Championship again
Goodwin, right, has been impressed by Newman. Image: SNS
Jack Newman pens new Dundee United deal as Jim Goodwin salutes 'second to none'…
Dunne, McGeouch, Watkins and Shields - all of whom Goodwin has worked with. Image: SNS
8 players Jim Goodwin could target for Dundee United after Mark Ogren transfer tease

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]