Dundee Sea Cadets could be saved from closure thanks to funding lifeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Sea Cadets could be saved from closure thanks to funding lifeline

The group has been preparing for the worst after being hit with a projected £23,000 energy bill for the coming year.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee Sea Cadets with HMS Montrose last month before the ship was decommissioned. Image: Barry Ross
Dundee Sea Cadets with HMS Montrose last month before the ship was decommissioned. Image: Barry Ross

Dundee Sea Cadets may be saved from closure thanks to a funding lifeline.

The youth organisation, based at Dundee Port, was preparing for the worst last month after learning their energy costs were set to quadruple.

The group’s bill for the coming year is set to top £23,000 – more than four times the previous amount.

However, following an article in The Courier, an offer of potential funding has been made.

Offer of support from local trust

Commanding officer Barry Ross said: “Following the previous article about out situation in The Courier we were approached by someone from a locally based trust.

“They said they could perhaps provide at least some funding to prevent us having to fold.

Commanding Officer Barry Ross. Image: Barry Ross

“We are still working out the details with them and providing them with further information.

“It’s at an early stage but this could just be the lifeline we need to survive.

“We won’t know for sure for a few weeks yet but this is giving us a glimmer of hope for the future.”

Barry said he would rather not disclose the name of the trust at this stage, but will give further details later when talks have moved forward.

He said: “This is currently our only hope of surviving. We have had a little money donated to us but sadly not enough to save the group at this stage

“If things don’t work out with this trust we are back to square one unfortunately.

Dundee sea cadets. Image: Barry Ross

“The huge rise in our energy costs from £5000 a year to £22,800 is way more than we can afford and we would have no alternative but to fold – something we are desperate to avoid.”

He added if anyone else was in a position to help he would be delighted to hear from them.

The Sea Cadets has supported thousands of youngsters in the city over the decades and celebrates its 85th anniversary this year.

It offers a range of activities including sailing, windsurfing, camping and music – and aims to transform youngsters into “confident, resilient young people who thrive in a complex world”.

Dundee Sea Cadets currently has 52 members, aged between 10 and 18, and the group has 28 volunteers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Christopher Sinclair has been jailed for his raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee crack addict jailed for The Selkie break-in
From left: The Courier photographer Kim Cessford, live news editor Bryan Copland and live news reporter James Simpson collect the award for Best Coverage of a Live Event. Image: Supplied.
The Courier’s coverage of Kirkton riots recognised at Scottish Press Awards
CR0043150, Cheryl Peebles, Dundee, Feature on Al-Maktoum College - the UK's only Muslim college. It is currently trying to promote its offering to the wider community, including Arabic language courses. Picture shows; general signage through the building. Tuesday 30th May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Dundee college where western and Islamic worlds meet is recruiting more local students
Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Katie Leung got on well on and off set.
Katie Leung: How young Dundee star was thrust into spotlight by Harry Potter stardom
Dundee businessman Chris van der Kuyl at a locked Heathrow Airport door
Dundee passengers left 'stateless' at Heathrow after border blunder
9
Ross Morrison in a pub in Dusseldorf over the weekend.
Dundee couple forced to fork out £130 on taxi to Edinburgh Airport after Xplore…
6
Murray Prior leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Tayport knifeman forced children to flee for lives on scooters
Meirion Jordan with his Wolff Brothers fiddle. Image: Meirion Jordan
Dundee musician gutted as 'irreplaceable' £2,500 fiddle stolen from car
Texas lead singer, Sharleen Spiteri. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scottish rockers Texas heading to Dundee for acoustic gig and Q&A
General view of the A90 Forfar Road in Dundee
Diversion during fortnight of roadworks on A90 Forfar Road in Dundee