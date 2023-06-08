Dundee Sea Cadets could be saved from closure thanks to funding lifeline

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee Sea Cadets may be saved from closure thanks to a funding lifeline.

The youth organisation, based at Dundee Port, was preparing for the worst last month after learning their energy costs were set to quadruple.

The group’s bill for the coming year is set to top £23,000 – more than four times the previous amount.

However, following an article in The Courier, an offer of potential funding has been made.

Offer of support from local trust

Commanding officer Barry Ross said: “Following the previous article about out situation in The Courier we were approached by someone from a locally based trust.

“They said they could perhaps provide at least some funding to prevent us having to fold.

“We are still working out the details with them and providing them with further information.

“It’s at an early stage but this could just be the lifeline we need to survive.

“We won’t know for sure for a few weeks yet but this is giving us a glimmer of hope for the future.”

Barry said he would rather not disclose the name of the trust at this stage, but will give further details later when talks have moved forward.

He said: “This is currently our only hope of surviving. We have had a little money donated to us but sadly not enough to save the group at this stage

“If things don’t work out with this trust we are back to square one unfortunately.

“The huge rise in our energy costs from £5000 a year to £22,800 is way more than we can afford and we would have no alternative but to fold – something we are desperate to avoid.”

He added if anyone else was in a position to help he would be delighted to hear from them.

The Sea Cadets has supported thousands of youngsters in the city over the decades and celebrates its 85th anniversary this year.

It offers a range of activities including sailing, windsurfing, camping and music – and aims to transform youngsters into “confident, resilient young people who thrive in a complex world”.

Dundee Sea Cadets currently has 52 members, aged between 10 and 18, and the group has 28 volunteers.