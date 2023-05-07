Dundee Sea Cadets facing closure after 85 years over ‘crippling’ energy costs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Sea Cadets in Dundee could be forced to close after 85 years over “crippling” energy costs.

The group, which is due to celebrate its 85th anniversary in October, says it faces having to pay nearly £23,000 for gas and electricity in the coming year at its base at Dundee Port.

Leaders say there is no way it can afford the outlay – a rise of about £18,000 – and it may be forced to fold before reaching the autumn milestone.

Commanding officer Barry Ross told The Courier: “We have received notification that our gas and electricity for this year will cost us £22,800 – which is £1,900 a month.

“The cost for the previous year was £,5000 – so we have been dealt a rise of more than four times what we were paying.

“There is absolutely no way we can afford that kind of money. This is a crippling energy cost and one we don’t know how we could possibly pay.”

Barry says he and others have been trying to find out if they can apply for grants to allow Dundee Sea Cadets to continue.

‘We are absolutely devastated’

He added: “None of us are used to dealing with this sort of thing and so far we are struggling to find out where we could get funding.

“It’s looking like our only option will be to fold due to this bill.

“We are absolutely devastated but we can’t find a way forward. We are having a lot of sleepless nights.”

The Sea Cadets has supported thousands of youngsters in the city through the years.

It offers a range of activities including sailing, windsurfing, camping and music – and aims to transform youngsters into “confident, resilient young people who thrive in a complex world”.

Dundee Sea Cadets currently has 52 members, aged between 10 and 18, and the group has 28 volunteers.

Parent Jenna Mitchell told The Courier she is horrified at the news.

She said: “As a parent I would say this is a lifeline to many children.

“The group keeps the costs very low to help parents and it keeps the kids engaged and off the streets.”