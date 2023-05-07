Dundee Sea Cadets facing closure after 85 years over ‘crippling’ energy costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Sea Cadets facing closure after 85 years over ‘crippling’ energy costs

The group says it has a £23,000 bill for gas and electricity in the coming year - more than four times the previous amount.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee Sea Cadets with HMS Montrose last month before the ship was decommissioned. Image: Barry Ross
Dundee Sea Cadets with HMS Montrose last month before the ship was decommissioned. Image: Barry Ross

The Sea Cadets in Dundee could be forced to close after 85 years over “crippling” energy costs.

The group, which is due to celebrate its 85th anniversary in October, says it faces having to pay nearly £23,000 for gas and electricity in the coming year at its base at Dundee Port.

Leaders say there is no way it can afford the outlay – a rise of about £18,000 – and it may be forced to fold before reaching the autumn milestone.

Commanding officer Barry Ross told The Courier: “We have received notification that our gas and electricity for this year will cost us £22,800 – which is £1,900 a month.

Commanding Officer Barry Ross. Image: Barry Ross

“The cost for the previous year was £,5000 – so we have been dealt a rise of more than four times what we were paying.

“There is absolutely no way we can afford that kind of money. This is a crippling energy cost and one we don’t know how we could possibly pay.”

Barry says he and others have been trying to find out if they can apply for grants to allow Dundee Sea Cadets to continue.

‘We are absolutely devastated’

He added: “None of us are used to dealing with this sort of thing and so far we are struggling to find out where we could get funding.

“It’s looking like our only option will be to fold due to this bill.

“We are absolutely devastated but we can’t find a way forward. We are having a lot of sleepless nights.”

Cadets take part in activities like sailing. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee Sea Cadets taking part in the annual Trafalgar Day event in London. Image: Barry Ross

The Sea Cadets has supported thousands of youngsters in the city through the years.

It offers a range of activities including sailing, windsurfing, camping and music – and aims to transform youngsters into “confident, resilient young people who thrive in a complex world”.

Dundee Sea Cadets currently has 52 members, aged between 10 and 18, and the group has 28 volunteers.

Parent Jenna Mitchell told The Courier she is horrified at the news.

She said: “As a parent I would say this is a lifeline to many children.

“The group keeps the costs very low to help parents and it keeps the kids engaged and off the streets.”

