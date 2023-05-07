Apology issued to Dundee elderly housing complex residents over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apology issued to Dundee elderly housing complex residents over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike

Caledonian Housing Association has admitted an error over meter readings.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Pat and Stuart Brown, residents of Naughton Place, with their energy bills.
Pat and Stuart Brown, residents of Naughton Place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Residents of a Dundee elderly housing complex have been given an apology after an error saw their service charge rise by 69% in a year.

A total of 49 people, aged between 75 and 90, living at the Caledonia Housing Association complex at Naughton Place, were told their service charge would go up from £56 to £95.13 per month.

The news last month sparked a furious backlash from residents, who branded it “completely unacceptable”.

Meter readings error

At the time, Caledonian Housing Association said the rise “directly reflected the national rise in energy costs”.

But the association has now admitted the mistake was based on wrong meter readings.

Bosses have met with residents to explain the error and tell them the monthly cost will instead be £65.13 a month – a rise of 16% and £30 less than they were expecting.

The housing group blamed the false information given to residents on a “discrepancy” in meter readings.

Pat and Stuart Brown with their energy bills
Pat and Stuart Brown are happy to accept the apology. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The charges – which include services like gardening, heating and lighting, along with communal maintenance and repairs – are now being adjusted accordingly and backdated.

Among those affected were Pat and Stuart Brown.

Pat said: “We were visited by directors from Caledonian Housing who admitted the error and apologised.

‘We are happy to accept their apology’

“We and other residents are happy to accept the apology. Our service costs are to be at a much more reasonable level – rising to £65 rather than £95 – which we are happy to accept.”

Andrew Kilpatrick, director of assets at Caledonia Housing Association, said: “When we were informed of the projected rise in shared energy costs at Naughton Place, we acted quickly in order to give the residents as much notice of this as possible.

“In light of its scale we undertook a full review and it now appears that a discrepancy between meter readings by the outgoing energy supplier and the incoming supplier had caused the overstatement of the shared energy projection for Naughton Place.

A sign for Naughton Place in Dundee
Caledonia Housing Complex at Naughton Place in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“This has now been corrected and residents advised of the change.

“On behalf of Caledonia Housing Association and our suppliers, we apologise to our residents for any distress this error has caused.

“We want to reassure residents that we have implemented changes to our internal procedures to ensure projections are accurate in the future and any anomalies are identified at an earlier stage.”

