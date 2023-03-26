Dundee elderly housing complex residents furious over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents of a Dundee elderly housing complex have been left furious by a service charge rising 69% in a year.

A total of 49 people, aged between 75 and 90, living at the Caledonia Housing Complex at Naughton Place, are affected by the increased charge.

They say the hike, from £56 to £95 per month, is “completely unacceptable”.

Many residents have now written to the housing association to complain and demand the charge be reduced to a more manageable level.

Caledonia says the increase “directly reflects the national rise in energy costs”.

Increased charge branded ‘ridiculous’

Residents received a letter from the association dated detailing the increased cost, effective from April 1.

Some residents at the complex, just off Glamis Road, own their homes outright while others share ownership with the association.

Residents Pat and Stuart Brown are among those affected.

Pat, 75, said: “We were horrified to learn that the service charge is being put to up to just over £95 a month – two years ago it was £39 and last year it went up to £56.

“We have now been told it is to be increased to £95.21 a month – that is a 69% increase on last year.

“This is absolutely ridiculous and completely unacceptable. We feel the association is taking advantage of elderly and vulnerable people, many of whom will struggle to pay the increased cost.”

‘No consultation’

Pat said the residents have now got together to complain to Caledonian Housing Association.

The service charge coves things like gardening, heating and lighting in communal areas and communal maintenance repairs.

Pat said: “There wasn’t even any consultation, we were just told what the new rate would be.

“They have told us that the increase is in part to cover increased energy costs.

“We are very upset at this as we feel there is a complete waste of energy – lights are left on for hours on end, overnight and even in daylight hours.

“We have been asking for light sensors to control when they come on but we are still waiting.

“We are demanding a meeting and also a full break down of all costs.”

Association admits ‘significant increase’

A spokesperson for Caledonia Housing Association said: “We acknowledge that residents who pay a monthly charge for common services, have experienced a significant increase in heating and lighting service charges which directly reflects the national rise in energy costs.

“We appreciate that right now there is a lot of pressure on household finances with the reality of high energy costs impacting us all and out with our control.

“We work in partnership with specialist energy advice services which are in place to provide shared owners with advice on how to save money, manage energy bills and access financial support as well as tips on keeping their homes warm.

“We plan to contact the owners at Naughton Place to arrange for the advisors to visit the property.

“We will directly respond to any concerns from the owners at Naughton Place and continue to provide information and advice as to the support available.