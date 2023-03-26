Dundee elderly housing complex residents furious over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee elderly housing complex residents furious over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike

People living in the Caledonia Housing Association complex say the fee has gone up by 69% in just one year.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee sheltered housing residents, Pat and Stuart Brown have had their service charge rise by 69% in the past two years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Residents of a Dundee elderly housing complex have been left furious by a service charge rising 69% in a year.

A total of 49 people, aged between 75 and 90,  living at the Caledonia Housing Complex at Naughton Place, are affected by the increased charge.

They say the hike, from £56 to £95 per month, is “completely unacceptable”.

Many residents have now written to the housing association to complain and demand the charge be reduced to a more manageable level.

Caledonia says the increase “directly reflects the national rise in energy costs”.

Increased charge branded ‘ridiculous’

Residents received a letter from the association dated detailing the increased cost, effective from April 1.

Some residents at the complex, just off Glamis Road,  own their homes outright while others share ownership with the association.

Residents Pat and Stuart Brown are among those affected.

Stuart and Pat with their signed letters from residents. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Pat, 75, said: “We were horrified to learn that the service charge is being put to up to just over £95 a month – two years ago it was £39 and last year it went up to £56.

“We have now been told it is to be increased to £95.21 a month – that is a 69% increase on last year.

“This is absolutely ridiculous and completely unacceptable. We feel the association is taking advantage of elderly and vulnerable people, many of whom will struggle to pay the increased cost.”

‘No consultation’

Pat said the residents have now got together to complain to Caledonian Housing Association.

The service charge coves things like gardening, heating and lighting  in communal areas and communal maintenance repairs.

Pat said: “There wasn’t even any consultation, we were just told what the new rate would be.

Caledonia Housing Complex at Naughton Place in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“They have told us that the increase is in part to cover increased energy costs.

“We are very upset at this as we feel there is a complete waste of energy – lights are left on for hours on end, overnight and even in daylight hours.

“We have been asking for light sensors to control when they come on but we are still waiting.

“We are demanding a meeting and also a full break down of all costs.”

Association admits ‘significant increase’

A spokesperson for Caledonia Housing Association said: “We acknowledge that residents who pay a monthly charge for common services, have experienced a significant increase in heating and lighting service charges which directly reflects the national rise in energy costs.

“We appreciate that right now there is a lot of pressure on household finances with the reality of high energy costs impacting us all and out with our control.

“We work in partnership with specialist energy advice services which are in place to provide shared owners with advice on how to save money, manage energy bills and access financial support as well as tips on keeping their homes warm.

“We plan to contact the owners at Naughton Place to arrange for the advisors to visit the property.

“We will directly respond to any concerns from the owners at Naughton Place and continue to provide information and advice as to the support available.

