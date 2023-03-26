Community supermarket with discounted food plans to open in every Angus town

The chief executive of a Forfar-based social enterprise has ambitious plans for its social supermarket venture.

Pauline Lockhart launched Community First UK in 2016, and has ambitions for a chain of S-Mart outlets in the area, with potential for nationwide expansion.

She added: “We are currently on track to have an S-Mart in four out of seven Angus towns within the next 18 months.

“Within five years, I’d like to see an S-Mart in every town across Angus, and the potential for S-Mart could be national.”

How did Community First come about?

Pauline has had a long history of community work and engagement.

She spent 15 years in the communities team at Angus Council’s community learning and development department.

She said: “I’ve always had a passion to support my community – particularly those experiencing difficult times.

“With an interest in business, I think it was a natural progression to start my own businesses that would have a social and environmental impact.

“I invited a few others to form a board and begin shaping our operational activity with me.”

From providing IT support initially, Community First has grown to helping businesses with a wide range of issues.

Pauline added: “Members of our communities were finding it difficult to access support around a host of issues and needs.

“We responded to our communities biggest need by combating food insecurity with Scotland’s first social supermarket, S-Mart, in Forfar.”

‘People are having to make difficult decisions’

She said the aim of S-Mart is to tackle food insecurity and food waste in a way that provides ease of access and dignity, so everyone feels welcome and able to benefit from what is on offer.

Shoppers at S-Mart have access to heavily discounted food – products can be reduced by anything up to 50%.

“I wish our society had a fairer way to balance its resources, but I’m not surprised by the need for a model like S-Mart,” Pauline said.

“The need to protect food supply in an affordable way is becoming harder as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

“People are having to make very difficult decisions to provide a home, warmth and food on the table.

“They either have to buy food from mainstream supermarkets or find an alternative such as food banks, larders or community fridges.

“For their self-esteem, mental health and dietary needs – they also need an alternative. S-Mart is that alternative.”

The chief executive has almost 2,000 members – ranging from one individual in a household to families with up to 12 in a household.

Pauline said: “We find many more working people are signing up and becoming members of S-Mart.

“We always say that we are all just one crisis away from being pushed over the breadline.

“We’ve had two – Covid and now the cost-of-living crisis. People are being stretched and pushed way beyond their limits.”

Community First hub in Forfar

There is now a Community First hub in Forfar. It is home to S-Mart; Brand, a climate-conscious clothing online store; and the Little Green community cafe, which provides an affordable dining experience.

There is also an affordable community rental space.

Community First has been able to create 10 permanent jobs. It also has 10 volunteer positions and also offers work experience to young people.

Pauline said enterprise relies on a mixture of public and local business donations. It also receives money from local and national funders.

The goal, however, is to become self-sustainable.