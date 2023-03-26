Community supermarket with discounted food plans to open in every Angus town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community supermarket with discounted food plans to open in every Angus town

Community First has seen a spike in demand during Covid and the cost-of-living crisis.

Community First UK Chief executive Pauline Lockhart. Image: Paul Reid.
By Ian Forsyth

The chief executive of a Forfar-based social enterprise has ambitious plans for its social supermarket venture.

Pauline Lockhart launched Community First UK in 2016, and has ambitions for a chain of S-Mart outlets in the area, with potential for nationwide expansion.

She added: “We are currently on track to have an S-Mart in four out of seven Angus towns within the next 18 months.

“Within five years, I’d like to see an S-Mart in every town across Angus, and the potential for S-Mart could be national.”

How did Community First come about?

Pauline has had a long history of community work and engagement.

She spent 15 years in the communities team at Angus Council’s community learning and development department.

She said: “I’ve always had a passion to support my community – particularly those experiencing difficult times.

“With an interest in business, I think it was a natural progression to start my own businesses that would have a social and environmental impact.

“I invited a few others to form a board and begin shaping our operational activity with me.”

Forfar social supermarket S-Mart has seen an upturn in demand since the cost of living crisis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

From providing IT support initially, Community First has grown to helping businesses with a wide range of issues.

Pauline added: “Members of our communities were finding it difficult to access support around a host of issues and needs.

“We responded to our communities biggest need by combating food insecurity with Scotland’s first social supermarket, S-Mart, in Forfar.”

‘People are having to make difficult decisions’

She said the aim of S-Mart is to tackle food insecurity and food waste in a way that provides ease of access and dignity, so everyone feels welcome and able to benefit from what is on offer.

Shoppers at S-Mart have access to heavily discounted food – products can be reduced by anything up to 50%.

“I wish our society had a fairer way to balance its resources, but I’m not surprised by the need for a model like S-Mart,” Pauline said.

Community First UK chief executive Pauline Lockhart. Image: Paul Reid.

“The need to protect food supply in an affordable way is becoming harder as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

“People are having to make very difficult decisions to provide a home, warmth and food on the table.

“They either have to buy food from mainstream supermarkets or find an alternative such as food banks, larders or community fridges.

“For their self-esteem, mental health and dietary needs – they also need an alternative.  S-Mart is that alternative.”

The chief executive has almost 2,000 members – ranging from one individual in a household to families with up to 12 in a household.

Pauline said: “We find many more working people are signing up and becoming members of S-Mart.

“We always say that we are all just one crisis away from being pushed over the breadline.

“We’ve had two – Covid and now the cost-of-living crisis. People are being stretched and pushed way beyond their limits.”

Community First hub in Forfar

There is now a Community First hub in Forfar. It is home to S-Mart; Brand, a climate-conscious clothing online store; and the Little Green community cafe, which provides an affordable dining experience.

The Community First hub in Forfar. Image: Paul Reid.

There is also an affordable community rental space.

Community First has been able to create 10 permanent jobs. It also has 10 volunteer positions and also offers work experience to young people.

Pauline said enterprise relies on a mixture of public and local business donations. It also receives money from local and national funders.

The goal, however, is to become self-sustainable.

