Brad Spencer hopes it’s third time lucky for Raith Rovers final as he opens up on fatherly advice

The Rovers midfielder explains that he's learned to listen to his former footballer dad and hopes he will finally make line-up for a Challenge Cup final.

By Craig Cairns
Brad Spencer has been one of the first names on the Raith team sheet. Image: SNS.
Brad Spencer has been one of the first names on the Raith team sheet. Image: SNS.

Brad Spencer has won the SPFL Trust Trophy twice without appearing in a final.

Last year, having just recovered from injury, he had to make do with a place on the bench as then-manager John McGlynn stuck with a winning side for their 3-1 win over Queen of the South.

The final the year before with Inverness was cancelled and the sides were named joint winners.

“So I am hoping for third time lucky,” said Spencer, who has been a mainstay in Ian Murray’s starting XI since he recovered from another injury which kept him out at the start of the season.

Raith Rover's triumphed in the SPFL Trust Trophy in Airdrie.
Raith Rovers celebrate last season’s SPFL Trust Trophy win. Image: SNS.

“I want to play well and make it three wins from three in this competition – that’s if the gaffer picks me.

“I hope he does because I just love to play games.

“Whether I play the full game, or a small part I will give my best and hopefully bring the trophy back to Kirkcaldy.”

Family backing

The Spencers will be out in force on Sunday to back one of their own – including his dad, the former Rangers, Chelsea and Scotland striker John Spencer.

Fatherly advice is not something Brad has always taken to and was often resistant when his dad attempted it, leaving his “poor mum stuck in the middle”.

“I think I have started to appreciate dad’s advice the older I have got,” he added.

“He would moan at me and I wouldn’t take it well and get annoyed with him trying to give me advice but that’s like any son and dad.

“But he loves me and wants me to do well and that’s why he tried to give me advice.

Ex-Scotland striker, and father of Brad, John Spencer. Image: SNS.

“In the last few years I have taken what he says on board and in the last few years my career has been better.

“I am a sponge and take on board what he says and other members of the family who have played the game.

“I know how good a career he had and he has played at higher levels than me but hopefully one day I can get to the level he did.”

A ‘one-off’ game

Rovers go into Sunday’s final at the Falkirk Stadium as favourites.

Opponents Hamilton Accies have improved since their poor run to kick off the season but have struggled again in recent weeks.

Last week Raith put in a wonderful attacking display to dismantle Cove Rangers 6-1, but that could count for nothing come the final, according to the Rovers midfielder.

“It is a one-off game and anything can happen,” said Spencer.

“We have to play our own game though and not worry about where we are in the league.

“We want to bring the trophy home and that’s what we will look to do.”

