Brechin City v Spartans: Why didn’t pyramid play-off clash go to extra-time before penalty shoot-out?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Brechin City v Spartans: Why didn’t pyramid play-off clash go to extra-time before penalty shoot-out?

Courier Sport explains why SPFL pyramid play-off rules DON'T apply to Brechin City's penalty shoot-out loss to Spartans, as confusion reigns supreme at Glebe Park.

Blair Carswell saved two Brechin City penalties in the shoot-out. Image: JasperImage
Blair Carswell saved two Brechin City penalties in the shoot-out. Image: JasperImage
By Ewan Smith

Brechin City crashed out of the pyramid play-offs on Saturday after a 4-3 penalty kick loss to Spartans following a thrilling six-goal tie.

But confusion reigned supreme at Glebe Park as Brechin boss Andy Kirk revealed referee Grant Irvine didn’t appear to know the rules.

Irvine delayed the start of the second half to make a hurried half-time phone call to his SFA bosses.

Kirk claims the whistler had earlier told both sides the game would go to extra-time if it was tied on aggregate at the end of 90 minutes.

Referee Grant Irvine was confused by the rule book. Image: SNS

That was in direct conflict to advice that had been shared via email with both Brechin and Spartans earlier in the week.

They had been told that the clash skipped straight to a sudden death shoot-out.

Should it have done? What led to the confusion?

What was said by Brechin boss Andy Kirk?

At full-time, Kirk gracefully accepted his side’s fate that will see them remain in the Highland League next term.

He spoke at length about his plans to rebuild and strengthen his team for the challenge next term.

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk said Spartans play-off confusion was 'embarrassing' Image: SNS
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk will lead his side out at Buckie Thistle. Image: Stephen Dobson / Shutterstock

He did, however, point out how chaotic the outcome to Saturday’s game was due to confusion over the rules.

“It’s a bit embarrassing as the referee didn’t know if the game should go to extra-time or penalties,” said Kirk.

“The ref was going by a rule book that states we needed to play extra-time.

“But both clubs had been sent an email during the week saying it would go straight to penalties.

“It’s embarrassing. How can they not know? It’s a play-off semi-final?”

Brechin City v Spartans: What do the rules state?

Paragraph C33 of The Rules of the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) states:

Pyramid Play-off Competition

“In the event that the aggregate scores are equal after the second leg of the tie extra-time of 30 minutes (i.e. 15 minutes each way) will take place.

“Thereafter if necessary kicks from the penalty mark will be taken in accordance with the rules laid down by the International Football Association Board which will determine the winner.”

Why did referee not apply these rules?

While Saturday’s clash is widely billed as the pyramid play-off semi-final, it’s technically a qualifier for the competition.

It is not governed by the SPFL and, therefore, the rules above do not directly apply.

The rules for Saturday’s game are determined by the Highland and Lowland Leagues and the SFA.

There is no SPFL involvement and, as such, the rules can alter from the final.

Brechin’s play-off dream ended in heartbreak after Blair Carswell saved two of their penalties in the shoot-out. Image: JasperImage

Both Brechin City and Spartans were sent information prior to the clash stating the game would go straight to penalties.

However, it appears, referee Irvine’s confusion may have derived from paragraph C33 as stated above.

What happens next?

Whilst Kirk has called the situation ’embarrassing’ it’s more likely the embarrassment applies to Irvine.

Irvine was, understandably, however, confused by the disparity between SPFL competition regulations and those that applied on Saturday.

And he, at least, considered the information presented to him by the clubs at half-time, verified it and proceeded to implement it.

It, therefore, seems there is no right to appeal over his decision to go straight to penalties.

And Brechin are believed to be accepting of that situation.

Ironically, however, the pyramid play-off final, between Spartans and Albion Rovers, WILL go to extra-time and penalties if the clash is tied on aggregate after two legs.

This is because it comes under the SPFL regulations quoted above.

Beyond this, there should be questions asked as to why the same format doesn’t apply to qualifier as it does to the pyramid play-off final.

But that argument is for another day and, it appears, Brechin have no case to fight.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Young fans Abe Egen and Kayla Disbury-Low with a Dundee flag
Dundee fans salute title heroes as thousands turn out for trophy celebration
3
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
4
Pat and Stuart Brown, residents of Naughton Place, with their energy bills.
Apology issued to Dundee elderly housing complex residents over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike
5
Partick Thistle fan Marc Becci died on his way home from Stark's Park. Image: Partick Thistle/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Tributes as Partick Thistle fan dies travelling back from Raith Rovers game in Kirkcaldy
6
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
7
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
8
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
9
Questions raised over Dundee fight night staged by firm linked to Irish crime lord. Image: Supplied
Perth boxing boss linked to Irish crimelord Daniel Kinahan is behind event at Dundee’s…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]