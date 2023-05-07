Brechin City v Spartans: Why didn’t pyramid play-off clash go to extra-time before penalty shoot-out?

Brechin City crashed out of the pyramid play-offs on Saturday after a 4-3 penalty kick loss to Spartans following a thrilling six-goal tie.

But confusion reigned supreme at Glebe Park as Brechin boss Andy Kirk revealed referee Grant Irvine didn’t appear to know the rules.

Irvine delayed the start of the second half to make a hurried half-time phone call to his SFA bosses.

Kirk claims the whistler had earlier told both sides the game would go to extra-time if it was tied on aggregate at the end of 90 minutes.

That was in direct conflict to advice that had been shared via email with both Brechin and Spartans earlier in the week.

They had been told that the clash skipped straight to a sudden death shoot-out.

Should it have done? What led to the confusion?

What was said by Brechin boss Andy Kirk?

At full-time, Kirk gracefully accepted his side’s fate that will see them remain in the Highland League next term.

He spoke at length about his plans to rebuild and strengthen his team for the challenge next term.

He did, however, point out how chaotic the outcome to Saturday’s game was due to confusion over the rules.

“It’s a bit embarrassing as the referee didn’t know if the game should go to extra-time or penalties,” said Kirk.

“The ref was going by a rule book that states we needed to play extra-time.

“But both clubs had been sent an email during the week saying it would go straight to penalties.

“It’s embarrassing. How can they not know? It’s a play-off semi-final?”

Brechin City v Spartans: What do the rules state?

Paragraph C33 of The Rules of the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) states:

Pyramid Play-off Competition

“In the event that the aggregate scores are equal after the second leg of the tie extra-time of 30 minutes (i.e. 15 minutes each way) will take place. “Thereafter if necessary kicks from the penalty mark will be taken in accordance with the rules laid down by the International Football Association Board which will determine the winner.”

Why did referee not apply these rules?

While Saturday’s clash is widely billed as the pyramid play-off semi-final, it’s technically a qualifier for the competition.

It is not governed by the SPFL and, therefore, the rules above do not directly apply.

The rules for Saturday’s game are determined by the Highland and Lowland Leagues and the SFA.

There is no SPFL involvement and, as such, the rules can alter from the final.

Both Brechin City and Spartans were sent information prior to the clash stating the game would go straight to penalties.

However, it appears, referee Irvine’s confusion may have derived from paragraph C33 as stated above.

What happens next?

Whilst Kirk has called the situation ’embarrassing’ it’s more likely the embarrassment applies to Irvine.

Irvine was, understandably, however, confused by the disparity between SPFL competition regulations and those that applied on Saturday.

And he, at least, considered the information presented to him by the clubs at half-time, verified it and proceeded to implement it.

Penalties are always a cruel way of losing any tie and once the disappointment of yesterday starts to subside, everyone at the club can reflect on what has been a memorable season.

It, therefore, seems there is no right to appeal over his decision to go straight to penalties.

And Brechin are believed to be accepting of that situation.

Ironically, however, the pyramid play-off final, between Spartans and Albion Rovers, WILL go to extra-time and penalties if the clash is tied on aggregate after two legs.

This is because it comes under the SPFL regulations quoted above.

Beyond this, there should be questions asked as to why the same format doesn’t apply to qualifier as it does to the pyramid play-off final.

But that argument is for another day and, it appears, Brechin have no case to fight.