Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant

By Emma Duncan
January 31 2023, 10.42am
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The first Nando’s restaurant in Perth has been given the green light.

The South African chain – famed for its peri-peri chicken – has been granted planning permission for a branch at Inveralmond Retail Park, on the edge of the city.

It will take over the unit previously occupied by Pavers Shoes and neighbour other brands like Costa and Aldi, close to the A9.

Plans were lodged with Perth and Kinross Council last month and have now been approved.

Nando’s has been approved for the old Paver’s store in Inveralmond Retail Park. Image: Google Street View

The application received no objections.

Once open, the restaurant will have space for up to 82 customers and be open from 11am until 11pm daily.

Nando's, St Andrews
Nando’s in St Andrews.

Although a first for Perth, Nando’s has two restaurants in neighbouring city Dundee, along with one in St Andrews and one in Dunfermline.

Nando’s has yet to confirm further details or an opening date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

unsolved missing people in Dundee and fife
8 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help find…
Cheung Fong brandished a meat cleaver at his wife. Image: DCT Media.
Perth pensioner brandished meat cleaver at wife after night of solo drinking
CCTV images captured the moment the men fled from the house on Forgandenny Road in Bridge of Earn. Image: Supplied
Moment masked youths flee after breaking into Perthshire family's home
Joe Sykes, owner of Joelato.
Perthshire ice cream maker reveals Dunkeld dream after opening new Edinburgh venue
Fergus McCallum, deputy secretary of Pitlochry and Moulin Community Council.
Pitlochry's remaining community councillor baffled at mass resignations
Damage to the house on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Neighbours tell of 'fireball' swirling from Kinross home during blaze
A black Nissan Qashqai similar to the one stolen in Methven. Image: Shutterstock
Hunt for three people after car stolen in Perthshire village
Police at the scene of the fatal A9 collision.
Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named
The torchlight procession through the streets of Perth for the opening concert of the 2022 Royal National Mòd.
Economic impact of Royal National Mòd in Perth revealed
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
3
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
4
Hendry in action. Image: Shutterstock
Regan Hendry seals League Two switch as former Dundee United boss lands playmaker despite…
5
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes told police: ‘She’s under the kitchen floor’
6
Tesco plans a major overhaul of the business that will affect more than 2,000 jobs.
Major Tesco shake-up to impact dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs
7
The Olympia swimming pool in Dundee is due to reopen in October 2023 after two years shut.
Dundee’s Olympia reports ‘catastrophic’ losses of more than £2m during closures
8
8
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
9
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…

More from The Courier

Ayina in action. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United sign Huddersfield Town youngster Loick Ayina on loan
Zak Rudden scores a trademark goal and Chris Kane. Images: SNS.
New St Johnstone striker Zak Rudden is like a 'young Chris Kane', says Callum…
Watt has joined St Mirren. Image: SNS
Tony Watt seals St Mirren loan switch — with permanent Dundee United exit possible
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Matheus Machado, Ryan Williamson and Ross Matthews have all agreed deals with Montrose. Image: SNS / DCT Media.
Montrose go Brazilian and agree Ryan Williamson pre-contract in triple deadline day deal
Lewis Banks has joined Arbroath from Sligo Rovers. Image: Shutterstock
Dick Campbell jokes 'Arbroath are on way to Europe' as he signs Conference League…
Lorent Tolaj was been on loan at Salford City at the start of the season. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up 'powerful striker' Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton
Dundee could seal a deal to re-sign top scorer Zach Robinson. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson could make sensational deadline day return to Dundee
Welsh attracted the interest of United, as revealed by Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU

Editor's Picks

Most Commented