Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first Nando’s restaurant in Perth has been given the green light.

The South African chain – famed for its peri-peri chicken – has been granted planning permission for a branch at Inveralmond Retail Park, on the edge of the city.

It will take over the unit previously occupied by Pavers Shoes and neighbour other brands like Costa and Aldi, close to the A9.

Plans were lodged with Perth and Kinross Council last month and have now been approved.

The application received no objections.

Once open, the restaurant will have space for up to 82 customers and be open from 11am until 11pm daily.

Although a first for Perth, Nando’s has two restaurants in neighbouring city Dundee, along with one in St Andrews and one in Dunfermline.

Nando’s has yet to confirm further details or an opening date.