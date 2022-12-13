Nando’s reveals plans for first Perth restaurant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nando’s could be set to open a restaurant in Perth.

The South African chain – famed for its peri-peri chicken – is proposing to open its first branch in the Fair City at Inveralmond Retail Park.

The restaurant would join other brands like Costa and Aldi in the park, close to the A9.

It would take over a unit previously occupied by Pavers Shoes.

Perth Nando’s plans lodged with council

According to plans lodged with Perth and Kinross Council, the restaurant would hold up to 82 customers and be open every day from 11am to 11pm.

A letter submitted to the local authority by Nando’s says: “The proposals will secure the continued occupation of this prime site through the introduction of a popular restaurant operator within this key location.

“The introduction of Nando’s to Inveralmond Retail Park will therefore secure inward investment and will uplift the offering of this destination, ensuring its continued vitality in unknown economic times.”

Nando’s already has two restaurants in Dundee, one in St Andrews and one in Dunfermline.

A potential opening date has not yet been confirmed.

The plans will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming months.

Nando’s has been contacted for comment.