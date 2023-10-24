Witness screamed ‘You’ve just about killed him’ as Arbroath thug battered unconscious boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Witness screamed ‘You’ve just about killed him’ as Arbroath thug battered unconscious boy

Lewis McCagh will also be sentenced for waving a knife at a long-time rival who drove past him.

By Ross Gardiner
Lewis McCagh battered a teenager unconscious.
An Arbroath teenager knocked a boy unconscious and continued to rain punches down on him as he lay on the pavement.

Lewis McCagh’s victim had turned 15 just three weeks before.

He had to be rushed to hospital after a witness shouted at McCagh: “You’ve just about killed him.”

McCagh,18, also admitted a terrifying rampage in his hometown, where he waved a knife at a passing vehicle with a rival inside.

He will be sentenced for both matters in December after admitting them at Forfar Sheriff Court this week.

He was already on three separate bail orders.

‘You’ve just about killed him’

McCagh, of Bloomfield Road, admitted injuring his young victim in a merciless attack on October 30 last year.

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon explained the pair had been at a house party in Arbroath earlier in the evening.

“Everyone was consuming alcohol,” he said.

The 15-year-old and another partygoer left shortly after midnight and began fighting outside.

This was overhead by McCagh who left to intervene, despite being told not to.

McCagh began punching his victim, knocking him to the ground, where he tried to cover his face to defend himself.

Even after the youngster passed out, McCagh kept punching.

Lewis McCagh
Lewis McCagh leaves court.

The attack was captured on camera and footage was shown to the court.

It showed McCagh continuing to punch his victim on the head, despite the boy being unconscious on the ground.

In the footage, another person could be heard shouting at McCagh: “You’ve just about killed him.”

The boy was placed in the recovery position and an ambulance was called to Montrose Road.

He was taken to Ninewells to be examined but was discharged with bruising and complaining of a loose tooth.

McCagh later handed himself into Arbroath police station.

Second incident

Mr Gordon said McCagh had come to the attention of police around eight months before.

He had been on Keptie Road in Arbroath at 3.30pm on February 20 when a vehicle passed with a male inside, with whom McCagh had a long-standing feud.

He became aggressive and produced a large, green-handled kitchen knife and was heard shouting “f***ing come on then”.

McCagh admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and possessing the knife.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing for reports until December 18.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

