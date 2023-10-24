Witness screamed ‘You’ve just about killed him’ as Arbroath thug battered unconscious boy

An Arbroath teenager knocked a boy unconscious and continued to rain punches down on him as he lay on the pavement.

Lewis McCagh’s victim had turned 15 just three weeks before.

He had to be rushed to hospital after a witness shouted at McCagh: “You’ve just about killed him.”

McCagh,18, also admitted a terrifying rampage in his hometown, where he waved a knife at a passing vehicle with a rival inside.

He will be sentenced for both matters in December after admitting them at Forfar Sheriff Court this week.

He was already on three separate bail orders.

‘You’ve just about killed him’

McCagh, of Bloomfield Road, admitted injuring his young victim in a merciless attack on October 30 last year.

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon explained the pair had been at a house party in Arbroath earlier in the evening.

“Everyone was consuming alcohol,” he said.

The 15-year-old and another partygoer left shortly after midnight and began fighting outside.

This was overhead by McCagh who left to intervene, despite being told not to.

McCagh began punching his victim, knocking him to the ground, where he tried to cover his face to defend himself.

Even after the youngster passed out, McCagh kept punching.

The attack was captured on camera and footage was shown to the court.

It showed McCagh continuing to punch his victim on the head, despite the boy being unconscious on the ground.

In the footage, another person could be heard shouting at McCagh: “You’ve just about killed him.”

The boy was placed in the recovery position and an ambulance was called to Montrose Road.

He was taken to Ninewells to be examined but was discharged with bruising and complaining of a loose tooth.

McCagh later handed himself into Arbroath police station.

Second incident

Mr Gordon said McCagh had come to the attention of police around eight months before.

He had been on Keptie Road in Arbroath at 3.30pm on February 20 when a vehicle passed with a male inside, with whom McCagh had a long-standing feud.

He became aggressive and produced a large, green-handled kitchen knife and was heard shouting “f***ing come on then”.

McCagh admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and possessing the knife.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing for reports until December 18.

