Harry Coates: Former Perth and Kinross councillor dies aged 63

In 2017 he was asked by his friend, MSP Murdo Fraser, to stand for the Conservatives in Perth.

By Chris Ferguson
Former Perth and Kinross councillor Harry Coates has died aged 63.

A Conservative, he represented the North Perth Ward from 2017 until his retiral in 2022.

Harry, who came from County Durham, was married to Audrey Coates, who also served as a Conservative on the council during the same period.

He had served as an officer with North Yorkshire Police and lived in the Bahamas for a spell before returning to the UK to take charge of the family’s butchery business.

Harry was born on December 14 1959 at his grandparents’ house at Ushaw Moor, County Durham. His parents were Eva and Harry and he grew up with sisters Susan and Alison.

School achievements

At St Bede’s RC Secondary School in Peterlee, he excelled at maths and science, represented the school and county at football and rugby and swam for Durham Swimming Club.

After leaving school he had a short spell at Norwich University and in teacher training in Durham before settling on a career with the police in Scarborough.

After a career break and living in the Bahamas, Harry returned to the UK to join the family’s successful butchery business which he helped expand, winning many awards in the process.

It was during this period he married his first wife, Janet, on March 1 1986 and they went on to have two daughters, Rosanna and Amelia.

Aircraft

One of his passions outside work was flying and he gained his pilot’s licence and flew aircraft from Teesside Airport.

When Harry’s father died, he took sole charge of the business which he expanded further.

He became a member of the Q Guild of Butchers and it was through this organisation he met Audrey, sold the business and began a new life in Scotland in 2009.

The couple married on May 1 2011 and Harry established the butchery department of House of Bruar.

Political contribution

Harry had always taken an interest in politics and in 2017 was asked by his friend, MSP Murdo Fraser, to stand for the Conservatives.

Mr Fraser read a verse at Harry’s funeral which was conducted by celebrant Mary Docherty.

In 2012, Harry and Audrey set up a branch of Belvoir Lettings which they sold in 2019 with plans for retiral but these never materialised because of Harry’s failing health.

Harry was a follower of Newcastle United and horse racing, enjoyed watching rugby on television and was a fan of David Bowie and Rod Stewart.

His private funeral took place on Thursday October 19.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

