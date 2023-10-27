Humza Yousaf posts Still Game response to Elon Musk calling him racist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf posts Still Game response to Elon Musk calling him racist

The Dundee-based first minister reacted after an attack by the provocative US tycoon on comments about the lack of ethnic diversity among senior public officials in Scotland.

By Andy Philip
First Minister Humza Yousaf.
First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Humza Yousaf said “racists are foaming at the mouth” after comments by controversial American billionaire Elon Musk on his own social media site.

Musk had written “what a blatant racist” in a post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

He was reacting to a comment by a user drawing attention to Mr Yousaf speaking in the Scottish Parliament about the lack of ethnic diversity among senior public officials.

The clip is routinely used by opponents of Mr Yousaf.

However, the full speech from 2020 was about injustice and structural racism in the aftermath of the killing of African American man George Floyd in the US.

Elon Musk.

The reaction to Musk’s comment overnight was quickly whipped up with numerous accounts piling in to attack Mr Yousaf’s message.

Mr Yousaf responded without linking to the original attack by posting a clip of classic comedy show Still Game.

‘Foaming at the mouth’

He wrote: “Racists are foaming at the mouth at my very existence.”

Underneath, a short clip repeats of Asian shopkeeper Navid – a hugely popular character in the BBC show played by Sanjeev Kohli – dancing behind the counter of his store.

Mr Yousaf was SNP Justice Secretary at the time of his comments in June 2020.

In a debate showing “solidarity with anti-racism”, he said: “I am angry that in 2020 we are once again confronted with scenes of horrific racial injustice.

“I am angry that in 2020 we are still dealing with overt racism, subtle racism, institutional racism and structural racism.

“Whatever form it takes, it is still racism.”

‘On receiving end of racist hate his entire life’

He also listed all the senior positions in justice to draw attention to the lack of ethnic diversity.

A spokesman for the first minister said this afternoon: “The first minister has been on the receiving end of racist hate, abuse and death threats his entire life, and has stood firm against hatred and bigotry, of any kind, throughout.

“Sadly, much of the racist abuse and threats of violence the First Minister faces are directed his way on X – formerly known as Twitter.

“Mr Musk should use his position to tackle racism and hatred that goes unchecked on the social media platform he owns.”

Conversation