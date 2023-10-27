Vengeful husband torched BMW in Fife street over affair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Vengeful husband torched BMW in Fife street over affair

Darren Reape bought petrol from a nearby filling station before destroying the car in Crosshill.

By Jamie McKenzie
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
A vengeful husband torched a BMW on a Fife street after learning another man was having an affair with his wife.

Darren Reape, 32, bought petrol at a filling station in Cowdenbeath, before setting the car alight in St Ronans Gardens, Crosshill, on June 1 last year.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to wilfully setting fire to the vehicle and sending a message threatening violence to his rival a few weeks before.

Torched BMW

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson told the court that shortly before April 15 2022 Reape had learned of the affair.

The court heard both men had known each other for over a year and were on friendly terms and there had been difficulties in both of their marriages.

Details of a message or messages sent by Reape on April 15 were read out in court.

They included “I am not stopping until I see you,” “you cannot hide in a hotel the rest of your life, face the music,” and “you have made the biggest mistake of your life you dirty, dirty ba***rd”.

Mr Thomson said on May 29 or 30 the victim’s partner parked and locked the BMW outside an address in St Ronans Gardens.

On June 1, after 10pm, Reape obtained a can of petrol from a filling station in Cowdenbeath.

The court heard he then told someone who was driving him he was using the fuel for a motorbike.

The fiscal depute continued: “He (Reape) exited the vehicle and walked to St Monans Gardens and used the petrol to set fire to the BMW, returned to the car and told the driver to drive off.”

Mr Thomson said the BMW became engulfed with flames and firefighters arrived a short time later to extinguish the fire.

Windows and doors of a nearby property were also damaged, as was a works van in the street.

Police confession

The fiscal depute said on July 29 last year police had reason to speak to Reape about an unconnected matter and officers were aware he was a suspect for wilful fireraising.

After being charged, Reape began asking officers about the other man, saying he was “going to find” the complainer and that “this is why he put on a balaclava and burned his car”.

Reape, of Drumshoreland Road, Pumpherston, pled guilty to wilfully setting fire to the car in Crosshill.

On April 15 2022 he also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by sending a text message in which he threatened him with violence.

Sheriff Charles Lugton adjourned sentencing until November 23 to obtain background reports and his bail was continued.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

