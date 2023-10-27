John Swinney claims he’s being ‘ignored’ by gas firm in requests to halt A9 Dunkeld roadworks

Former deputy first minister John Swinney claims he is being “ignored” by a gas firm in requests to halt roadworks on the A9 near Dunkeld – after a week of “complete chaos”.

Rolling temporary traffic lights are in place on the A9 near Dunkeld until March as SGN installs a new pipeline.

On the first day of the works, some drivers complained that journeys normally taking 40 minutes were lasting for up to two hours due to the queues.

That led to calls from Mr Swinney – the MSP for the area – for the works to be halted.

Fellow MSP Murdo Fraser and the organisers of the Enchanted Forest event in Pitlochry also hit out.

There was little congestion on Tuesday, but then on Thursday drivers faced further long delays in the area.

And there have been delays of up to two hours on Friday with a breakdown and a wide load passing through the area adding to the queues.

Now Mr Swinney has issued a fresh plea for SGN to halt the works while a more appropriate solution is found.

He said: “On Monday evening, after a day of completely appalling delays on the A9 due to SGN roadworks, I called on the company to suspend their works until a credible traffic management plan could be put in place.

“The company has simply ignored that request and produced meaningless reassurances.

“On Thursday we had another day of lengthy delays with southbound tailbacks right back as far as Ballinluig.

“This just cannot go on.”

The SNP politician added: “The delays are inflicting severe damage on local businesses and the local community.

“The road has been complete chaos causing extraordinary delays for residents and travellers.

“It is not acceptable for SGN to stick their head in the sand.

“It makes it extremely difficult for people to plan journeys

“They need to respond immediately to the legitimate demands of those I represent – and other affected individuals – and suspend these roadworks now.”

SGN said on Thursday that a breakdown in the roadworks area had exacerbated the traffic problems.

SGN insists A9 roadworks are ‘essential’

In response to Mr Swinney’s comments, a spokesperson for SGN said: “Our team have been in touch with Mr Swinney this morning to address his concerns about our important work in the A9.

“Our Birnam to Logierait project is essential to ensure a continued safe and reliable gas supply to the area.”

The work is on an essential pipe that runs close to the River Tay.

The spokesperson added: “Due to some erosion on the river bank we need to move and upgrade this section of our network.

“While there is no ideal time to work in the A9, we are working during this time of year to avoid the busier tourism months.

“We’d like to apologise for the disruption caused to motorists and residents which occurred initially when phase two of our project began on Monday.

“We’re pleased to see that traffic delays since then have been minimal and the work is continuing as planned.”