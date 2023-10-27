John Swinney claims he’s being ‘ignored’ by gas firm in requests to halt A9 Dunkeld roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Perth & Kinross

John Swinney claims he’s being ‘ignored’ by gas firm in requests to halt A9 Dunkeld roadworks

The MSP has hit out after a week of traffic issues on the route.

By Andrew Robson
Traffic queues on the A9 during the roadworks near Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Traffic queues on the A9 during the roadworks near Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Former deputy first minister John Swinney claims he is being “ignored” by a gas firm in requests to halt roadworks on the A9 near Dunkeld – after a week of “complete chaos”.

Rolling temporary traffic lights are in place on the A9 near Dunkeld until March as SGN installs a new pipeline.

On the first day of the works, some drivers complained that journeys normally taking 40 minutes were lasting for up to two hours due to the queues.

That led to calls from Mr Swinney – the MSP for the area – for the works to be halted.

Fellow MSP Murdo Fraser and the organisers of the Enchanted Forest event in Pitlochry also hit out.

There was little congestion on Tuesday, but then on Thursday drivers faced further long delays in the area.

And there have been delays of up to two hours on Friday with a breakdown and a wide load passing through the area adding to the queues.

‘This cannot go on’ says Swinney after more A9 delays near Dunkeld

Now Mr Swinney has issued a fresh plea for SGN to halt the works while a more appropriate solution is found.

He said: “On Monday evening, after a day of completely appalling delays on the A9 due to SGN roadworks, I called on the company to suspend their works until a credible traffic management plan could be put in place.

“The company has simply ignored that request and produced meaningless reassurances.

“On Thursday we had another day of lengthy delays with southbound tailbacks right back as far as Ballinluig.

“This just cannot go on.”

MSP John swinney
John Swinney has issued a fresh call for the work to be suspended. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA Wire

The SNP politician added: “The delays are inflicting severe damage on local businesses and the local community.

“The road has been complete chaos causing extraordinary delays for residents and travellers.

“It is not acceptable for SGN to stick their head in the sand.

“It makes it extremely difficult for people to plan journeys

“They need to respond immediately to the legitimate demands of those I represent – and other affected individuals – and suspend these roadworks now.”

SGN said on Thursday that a breakdown in the roadworks area had exacerbated the traffic problems.

SGN insists A9 roadworks are ‘essential’

In response to Mr Swinney’s comments, a spokesperson for SGN said: “Our team have been in touch with Mr Swinney this morning to address his concerns about our important work in the A9.

“Our Birnam to Logierait project is essential to ensure a continued safe and reliable gas supply to the area.”

The work is on an essential pipe that runs close to the River Tay.

The spokesperson added: “Due to some erosion on the river bank we need to move and upgrade this section of our network.

John Swinney hits out at A9 Roadworks near Dunkeld
The roadworks have caused “extraordinary delays” on the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“While there is no ideal time to work in the A9, we are working during this time of year to avoid the busier tourism months.

“We’d like to apologise for the disruption caused to motorists and residents which occurred initially when phase two of our project began on Monday.

“We’re pleased to see that traffic delays since then have been minimal and the work is continuing as planned.”

