Dundee United fans urged to join minute’s applause in memory of ‘man with the radio’

Dundee United fans are being urged to join a minute’s applause in memory of a “popular Arab” during their clash against Arbroath on Friday.

Franny Mitchell, who was a lifelong fan of the club, died recently at the age of 74.

Franny had followed the club home and away for more than 60 years.

Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation is asking those attending the tie at Tannadice on Friday night to join in with the applause during the 74th minute.

Dundee United group remembers ‘man with the radio’ Franny Mitchell

A Facebook post said: “We are very saddened to hear that well-kent and popular Arab, Franny Mitchell, passed away recently aged 74.

“Franny followed United home and away for over 60 years and many will remember him as the ‘man with the radio’, passing on all the football scores.

“The Mitchell family would love if fans attending the home match against Arbroath could join in with a minute’s applause in the 74th minute to remember him, and asked if we could share their request with fellow United fans.”

The game with Arbroath was originally scheduled for Saturday before being moved to Friday to mark the 100th anniversary of Dundee United’s name change from Dundee Hibernian.

Ahead of the match, Doris McLean, wife of the legendary late former manager Jim, will present the match ball.