Dundee United fans urged to join minute’s applause in memory of ‘man with the radio’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee United fans urged to join minute’s applause in memory of ‘man with the radio’

Franny Mitchell died recently aged 74.

By James Simpson
Fans are being asked to join in a minute's applause for Franny Mitchell. Image: Dundee United Supporters' Foundation/Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Fans are being asked to join in a minute's applause for Franny Mitchell. Image: Dundee United Supporters' Foundation/Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Dundee United fans are being urged to join a minute’s applause in memory of a “popular Arab” during their clash against Arbroath on Friday.

Franny Mitchell, who was a lifelong fan of the club, died recently at the age of 74.

Franny had followed the club home and away for more than 60 years.

Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation is asking those attending the tie at Tannadice on Friday night to join in with the applause during the 74th minute.

Dundee United group remembers ‘man with the radio’ Franny Mitchell

A Facebook post said: “We are very saddened to hear that well-kent and popular Arab, Franny Mitchell, passed away recently aged 74.

“Franny followed United home and away for over 60 years and many will remember him as the ‘man with the radio’, passing on all the football scores.

“The Mitchell family would love if fans attending the home match against Arbroath could join in with a minute’s applause in the 74th minute to remember him, and asked if we could share their request with fellow United fans.”

The game with Arbroath was originally scheduled for Saturday before being moved to Friday to mark the 100th anniversary of Dundee United’s name change from Dundee Hibernian.

Ahead of the match, Doris McLean, wife of the legendary late former manager Jim, will present the match ball.

More from Dundee

Left to right is Toby sparrow, Dylan Hunter Sparrow McMenemie and Torrent Wallace-Stewart who all graduated in Acting and performance HNC. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee and Angus College students enjoy graduations
Post Thumbnail
Major water rescue operation underway to save dog from Dundee burn
Emergency services at the scene on East Dock Street in Dundee
Car crash causing delays on East Dock Street in Dundee
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will visit Brechin and Broughty Ferry
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Brechin
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death
Roadworks on Arbroath Road, near Craigie Avenue, have been causing delays. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee drivers report huge delays as roadworks hit journey times
2
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
Hannah Laing will perform two shows at the Caird Hall
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing sells out two Caird Hall shows 'in minutes'
Christine Petrie spent a year on the picket line at Timex.
Christine Petrie: Son's tribute to former Dundee jute worker and Timex striker who has…
Katrina Stewart caused the Kirkton blaze by lighting a barbecue inside a caravan. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Soot-covered Dundee woman who lit barbecue in pensioner's caravan sentenced

Conversation