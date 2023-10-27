Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are over ‘ridiculous’ Dundee United date switch as Lichties boss sends Tangerines ‘tough evening’ warning

Dick Campbell insists Arbroath’s anger over their clash with Dundee United being moved to Friday night is in the past.

The Tannadice meeting between the local rivals was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 28, but was subsequently brought forward to Friday evening, with United seeking to mark the 100th anniversary of their name change from Dundee Hibernian with a match.

The date switch – which was approved by the SPFL despite protests from Arbroath – wasn’t well-received at Gayfield, with Campbell labelling the decision “embarrassing”.

Nevertheless, he insists his “improving” side’s sole focus on the night will be on ensuring unbeaten United get a tougher test than they did during their 4-0 opening day win at Gayfield.

On the Friday night switch, Campbell said: “It’s done now, there’s nothing I can do about it. Everyone knows that it’s a ridiculous decision.

“It all happened a month ago and we are focusing on the task in hand now.

“I’ll name my team and then see what’s in front of us – I’ve got no issues with it.

“I was reading the paper and (Dundee United boss) Jim (Goodwin) was very bullish about his team, playing very well and scoring goals.

‘Tough evening’ in store for Dundee United

“But they’ll need to play well to beat us, I can assure you, we’re a different team to the first game of the season.

“It’s about what we do on the night for me, we go to Tannadice and we’re an improving side and we are doing not bad ourselves.

“We didn’t recruit well last year but it’s been a lot better this year, I’m absolutely fine and looking forward to this game knowing that United will be in for a tough evening.”