Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are over ‘ridiculous’ Dundee United date switch as Lichties boss sends Tangerines ‘tough evening’ warning

Friday night's match was originally due to take place on Saturday, but was moved to mark the centenary of United's name change from Dundee Hibernian.

By David Reid
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is looking forward to Friday night's contest with Dundee United. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is looking forward to Friday night's contest with Dundee United. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell insists Arbroath’s anger over their clash with Dundee United being moved to Friday night is in the past.

The Tannadice meeting between the local rivals was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 28, but was subsequently brought forward to Friday evening, with United seeking to mark the 100th anniversary of their name change from Dundee Hibernian with a match.

The date switch – which was approved by the SPFL despite protests from Arbroath – wasn’t well-received at Gayfield, with Campbell labelling the decision “embarrassing”.

Nevertheless, he insists his “improving” side’s sole focus on the night will be on ensuring unbeaten United get a tougher test than they did during their 4-0 opening day win at Gayfield.

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton and Mathew Cudjoe celebrate one of United's four goals.
Mathew Cudjoe celebrates with Glenn Middleton after scoring at Arbroath in the first game of the season. Image: SNS

On the Friday night switch, Campbell said: “It’s done now, there’s nothing I can do about it. Everyone knows that it’s a ridiculous decision.

“It all happened a month ago and we are focusing on the task in hand now.

“I’ll name my team and then see what’s in front of us – I’ve got no issues with it.

“I was reading the paper and (Dundee United boss) Jim (Goodwin) was very bullish about his team, playing very well and scoring goals.

‘Tough evening’ in store for Dundee United

“But they’ll need to play well to beat us, I can assure you, we’re a different team to the first game of the season.

“It’s about what we do on the night for me, we go to Tannadice and we’re an improving side and we are doing not bad ourselves.

“We didn’t recruit well last year but it’s been a lot better this year, I’m absolutely fine and looking forward to this game knowing that United will be in for a tough evening.”

