The Dundee United ‘tweak’ paying dividends as Jim Goodwin makes ‘feet on the ground’ vow

Jim Goodwin reckons table-topping Dundee United are beginning to bare their teeth in the final third.

The Tangerines have been a stoic unit throughout their blistering start to the league campaign, conceding just four goals in nine games — with only ONE of those coming away from home.

After the porousness of last season, that has garnered deserved praise.

However, Goodwin has been consistent in his belief that United could be a more potent attacking unit, despite swatting aside the likes of Arbroath and Ayr United in the opening weeks.

With attacking talents like Louis Moult, Tony Watt and Glenn Middleton, the Tannadice gaffer reckons they have the players to torment second tier defences.

And that is beginning to bear fruit after a comprehensive 5-0 triumph at Partick Thistle on Saturday. United have now scored 12 goals in their last four games.

🍊 This was United’s biggest away win since defeating Brechin City 5-0 in the league back in April 2018.#cinchChamp | @dundeeunitedfc — SPFL (@spfl) October 23, 2023

“In the last four games, we have tried to be that bit more adventurous and push the full-backs a lot higher,” acknowledged Goodwin.

“We have tweaked that, and altered our shape in the final third, just to get more bodies up there.

“Scott McMann has got a couple of goals out of that — another good one on Saturday.

“We are keen to have more bodies in-and-around the box when good deliveries are coming in from wide areas.

“I’d say we have had a bit of success from that, recently.”

Goodwin added: “As always, you are striving for perfection — but I can’t compliment the group enough, and I’m talking about the staff as well. It’s been a real collective effort so far.”

Taking nothing for granted

United’s demolition of Thistle on their own patch — a true statement result, given many see the Jags as title rivals — completed an unbeaten first quarter to the Championship season.

They have not tasted defeat in 13 competitive outings, stretching back to July.

But Goodwin’s contentment should not be mistaken for complacency, emphasising the principles of hard graft and determination that have underpinned a run of super results.

“We just need to keep our feet on the ground,” he added.

“We’ll enjoy the moment; enjoy looking at the league table — four points clear of Raith Rovers and knowing they’ll have a difficult fixture (Arbroath away) to come on a midweek.

“But we recognise why we are here. It’s not coincidence. The boys work very hard during their week’s training and they are getting the rewards.”