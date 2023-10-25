The Dundee United ‘tweak’ paying dividends as Jim Goodwin makes ‘feet on the ground’ vow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Dundee United ‘tweak’ paying dividends as Jim Goodwin makes ‘feet on the ground’ vow

Goodwin has sought to unleash United's attacking talent in recent games.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin takes the acclaim of the Dundee United fans
Goodwin takes the acclaim of the United fans. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin reckons table-topping Dundee United are beginning to bare their teeth in the final third.

The Tangerines have been a stoic unit throughout their blistering start to the league campaign, conceding just four goals in nine games — with only ONE of those coming away from home.

After the porousness of last season, that has garnered deserved praise.

However, Goodwin has been consistent in his belief that United could be a more potent attacking unit, despite swatting aside the likes of Arbroath and Ayr United in the opening weeks.

With attacking talents like Louis Moult, Tony Watt and Glenn Middleton, the Tannadice gaffer reckons they have the players to torment second tier defences.

And that is beginning to bear fruit after a comprehensive 5-0 triumph at Partick Thistle on Saturday. United have now scored 12 goals in their last four games.

“In the last four games, we have tried to be that bit more adventurous and push the full-backs a lot higher,” acknowledged Goodwin.

“We have tweaked that, and altered our shape in the final third, just to get more bodies up there.

“Scott McMann has got a couple of goals out of that — another good one on Saturday.

“We are keen to have more bodies in-and-around the box when good deliveries are coming in from wide areas.

“I’d say we have had a bit of success from that, recently.”

Goodwin added: “As always, you are striving for perfection — but I can’t compliment the group enough, and I’m talking about the staff as well. It’s been a real collective effort so far.”

Taking nothing for granted

United’s demolition of Thistle on their own patch — a true statement result, given many see the Jags as title rivals — completed an unbeaten first quarter to the Championship season.

They have not tasted defeat in 13 competitive outings, stretching back to July.

But Goodwin’s contentment should not be mistaken for complacency, emphasising the principles of hard graft and determination that have underpinned a run of super results.

“We just need to keep our feet on the ground,” he added.

“We’ll enjoy the moment; enjoy looking at the league table — four points clear of Raith Rovers and knowing they’ll have a difficult fixture (Arbroath away) to come on a midweek.

“But we recognise why we are here. It’s not coincidence. The boys work very hard during their week’s training and they are getting the rewards.”

