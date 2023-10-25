Life-threatened Montrose drug dealer jailed for a year

A drug dealer warned by police there was a “credible threat on his life” has been sent to prison for a year.

Kevin Paton was issued with the “Osman Warning” to alert him to the danger he was in as a result of debts he owed to a drugs gang.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Paton was found with more than £6,000 worth of heroin in his home as he tried to raise funds to pay back what he owed.

Paton, 45, of Queen Street, Montrose, admitted having heroin with intent to supply it from his home on May 19 last year.

Credible threat to life

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court: “Officers acting on intelligence got a drugs search warrant.

“They entered the property through the unlocked front door and the accused and a female were in bed.”

Officers found a ball of heroin in his dressing gown pocket and a further six bundles were recovered during a systematic search of his flat.

The prosecutor told the court the drugs had a potential illicit value of £6,240, and were found alongside more than £2,500 in cash.

Solicitor Billy Rennie, defending, said: “This was an obvious way to pay off his debts. Pressure was put on him.

“He got an Osman warning to say there was a credible threat to the danger of his life.

“It all stems from his difficulty with a drug debt.

“He’s not blaming his partner but living together meant it was difficult for them both to get away from their drug problems.”

The court was told Paton had more than 70 previous convictions, including an analogous offence of drug dealing and Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown jailed him for 12 months.

