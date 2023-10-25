Pair charged after huge fire at Lochgelly flats

Two people have been charged after a huge fire at a block of flats in Lochgelly.
Residents were forced to flee the scene after flames engulfed the building on Francis Street, just after 7pm on Monday.
A man, aged 33, and a woman, 30, who were arrested on Tuesday, will appear in Dunfermline Sheriff Court today.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a fire on Francis Street, Lochgelly, Fife, which occurred on Monday.
“They are due to appear before Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Wednesday.”