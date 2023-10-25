Pair charged after huge fire at Lochgelly flats

Two people have been charged after a huge fire at a block of flats in Lochgelly.

Residents were forced to flee the scene after flames engulfed the building on Francis Street, just after 7pm on Monday.

A man, aged 33, and a woman, 30, who were arrested on Tuesday, will appear in Dunfermline Sheriff Court today.

Pair to appear in court after Lochgelly flats fire

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a fire on Francis Street, Lochgelly, Fife, which occurred on Monday.

“They are due to appear before Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Wednesday.”

About 25 people escaped injury after 12 flats were evacuated when the fire broke out in the block of flats.

However, some pets were killed in the blaze.