A92 shut in north-east Fife due to severe flooding as other roads hit across kingdom

The A92 in north-east Fife has been shut due to severe flooding – just days after it reopened following Storm Babet.

The route is closed in both directions between Kilmany and the Forgan Roundabout.

A vehicle also came off the road and has since been recovered.

There are no reported injuries.

Drivers are being urged to use other routes.

Several roads in Fife hit by flooding

The road only reopened on Monday with temporary traffic lights in place after a four-day closure due to the storm.

It comes as there are reports on social media of flooding on several other roads across Fife.

Yellow weather warnings for rain until Monday night have been extended into parts of the kingdom.

Elsewhere, several roads in Perth and Kinross are also closed due to flooding – while there is widespread disruption to train services through Tayside and Fife.