Road closures return to Perth and Kinross due to heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Road closures return to Perth and Kinross due to heavy rain

Roads across the area are closed this morning.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
The A923 Coupar Angus to Blairgowrie road was closed due to heavy rain earlier this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The A923 Coupar Angus to Blairgowrie road was closed due to heavy rain earlier this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Several roads are closed throughout Perth and Kinross due to heavy rain overnight.

Yellow Met Office warnings of heavy and persistent rain are in place until Monday at night.

And the area is already feeling the effects, with many roads closed this morning.

The following roads are closed:

  • A984 Bendochy to Meikleour
  • U100 Hallyards
  • B954 Alyth to Meigle Road at Hallyards
  • C423 New Alyth to Ardler, at Aberbothrie Bridge
  • C502 to A9, Dunkeld (known as Rotmeil Road)
  • C446 from Alyth to A93 at Tullymurdoch
  • Buses are also disrupted, including school services.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Please avoid these roads and consider if your journey is absolutely necessary.

“At the moment, most other roads are passable but there is flooding on all roads and care is required.”

In north Fife, the A92 was closed in both directions between Kilmany and the Forgan roundabout.

Rail cancellations this weekend

The disruption comes after rail operators cancelled services running through Tayside and Fife over the weekend.

LNER has cancelled all services running from Edinburgh to Aberdeen over the weekend.

And direct ScotRail services between the Central Belt and Aberdeen and Inverness have been cancelled until Sunday.

It is the third time this month that the weather has created upheaval in Tayside, after heavy rain on October 7 and 8 and Storm Babet a week ago.

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth leisure pool.
Perth Leisure Pool closed all weekend due to contamination
The A923 Coupar Angus to Blairgowrie road was closed due to heavy rain earlier this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Drivers face delays on A90 at Inchture as pressure on roads network continues
death of Fife firefighter
'Deep sadness' at death of Kinross firefighter and Fife rugby player
The A923 Coupar Angus to Blairgowrie road was closed due to heavy rain earlier this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
John Swinney claims he's being 'ignored' by gas firm in requests to halt A9…
3
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
The A923 Coupar Angus to Blairgowrie road was closed due to heavy rain earlier this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Teen stamped on man's neck until he passed out in botched Perth robbery
Met Office yellow rain alert area on October 27 2023.
Rain warning extended into Perth and parts of Fife as more flood warnings issued
The A923 Coupar Angus to Blairgowrie road was closed due to heavy rain earlier this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A9 drink-driver stripped to underwear, swam into loch and was rescued by passing kayaker
Fergus McCallum next to busy A9 at Pitlochry as blurred lorry and van go past
Pitlochry A9 flood repairs are matter of life and death, say locals
David Dickie.
No jail time for disgraced SSE project manager caught with 'sadistic' child abuse images…

Conversation