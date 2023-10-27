Road closures return to Perth and Kinross due to heavy rain

Several roads are closed throughout Perth and Kinross due to heavy rain overnight.

Yellow Met Office warnings of heavy and persistent rain are in place until Monday at night.

And the area is already feeling the effects, with many roads closed this morning.

The following roads are closed:

A984 Bendochy to Meikleour

U100 Hallyards

B954 Alyth to Meigle Road at Hallyards

C423 New Alyth to Ardler, at Aberbothrie Bridge

C502 to A9, Dunkeld (known as Rotmeil Road)

C446 from Alyth to A93 at Tullymurdoch

Buses are also disrupted, including school services.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Please avoid these roads and consider if your journey is absolutely necessary.

“At the moment, most other roads are passable but there is flooding on all roads and care is required.”

In north Fife, the A92 was closed in both directions between Kilmany and the Forgan roundabout.

Rail cancellations this weekend

The disruption comes after rail operators cancelled services running through Tayside and Fife over the weekend.

LNER has cancelled all services running from Edinburgh to Aberdeen over the weekend.

And direct ScotRail services between the Central Belt and Aberdeen and Inverness have been cancelled until Sunday.

It is the third time this month that the weather has created upheaval in Tayside, after heavy rain on October 7 and 8 and Storm Babet a week ago.