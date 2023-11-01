Dundee Traffic at a standstill on busy Dundee road after two-vehicle crash Emergency services are currently in attendance on East Dock Street. By Ben MacDonald November 1 2023, 5.43pm Share Traffic at a standstill on busy Dundee road after two-vehicle crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4800991/two-vehicle-crash-dundee-road/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services are in attendance on Broughty Ferry Road. Image: Supplied Emergency services are currently on a busy Dundee road after a two-vehicle crash. Police received a report just before 5pm on Wednesday evening about the incident on Broughty Ferry Road. Traffic is understood to be at a standstill in the area. It is not known if there are any injuries. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.45pm on Wednesday, police were called to the Broughty Ferry Road area of Dundee, following a two-vehicle crash. “Emergency services remain at the scene.” More to follow
