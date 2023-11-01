Traffic at a standstill on busy Dundee road after two-vehicle crash

Emergency services are currently on a busy Dundee road after a two-vehicle crash.

Police received a report just before 5pm on Wednesday evening about the incident on Broughty Ferry Road.

Traffic is understood to be at a standstill in the area.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.45pm on Wednesday, police were called to the Broughty Ferry Road area of Dundee, following a two-vehicle crash.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.”

More to follow