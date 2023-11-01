James McPake hopes to have two long-term Dunfermline absentees available for Morton clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake hopes to have two long-term Dunfermline absentees available for Morton clash

The Pars boss is hopeful Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler will make the squad for the trip to Greenock.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Dunfermline’s Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler could be available for selection by James McPake this weekend.

The Pars make the trip to Greenock to take on Morton in the Scottish Championship on Friday night, with the match broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

McPake couldn’t say 100% that he would have both available but, as it stands, the fan favourites could be in contention for a return.

Todd has been missing since the Viaplay Cup win over Annan Athletic with an ankle injury he picked up in training.

Dunfermline’s Matty Todd has been missing through injury. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Ritchie-Hosler also suffered an ankle injury and recovered to make a substitute appearance at Inverness before picking up an unrelated injury.

The duo’s return would be a boost to the squad after three consecutive defeats.

James McPake on Dunfermline duo’s ‘ups and downs’

“Hopefully they are both in the squad for Friday,” McPake said.

“That’s the plan at the minute but there’s still another day to go. We will see how they wake up tomorrow, I don’t want to jinx anything.

“The squad know that those two players are good and even in training, they make training better because of their levels.

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“The two of them are still young kids, they will have ups and downs but having the two of them back in the group certainly helped.”

The news on Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen, who both went off injured in last weekend’s Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers, is less clear.

McPake said tests were still taking place to assess the damage to the defenders.

Breen suffered a hamstring injury and Benedictus was substituted at half-time after making his return from a lengthy injury.

James McPake awaiting scan results

“It just seems that we are going through this time at the minute where we are picking up injury after injury,” said McPake.

“I think most managers would sit here in their pre-match press and say the same.

“It is disappointing but that’s what the squad is for – if they don’t make it. We are still waiting on opinions on scan reports coming back just to see the complete picture of how they both are.”

Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus returned for the weekend against Raith. Image: SNS.

Whoever is available to the Pars boss, McPake is well aware of the threats Morton pose, despite a difficult start to the season for Dougie Imrie’s side.

The Pars won convincingly when the teams met at East End Park earlier in the season.

“They are a tough side to play against,” the Dunfermline manager said.

“But we will go down there and we will need to be at that level of performance similar to the Raith performance, and not similar to the two games before, if we want to come away with anything.”

Conversation