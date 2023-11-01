Frustration as A92 in Fife closes for a fifth time due to flooding – with more rain forecast

Frustrated motorists face gridlock as the A92 through Fife is closed again.

The major route has suffered serious flooding and has shut five times in a fortnight.

And there appears to be no end in sight, with maintenance firm Amey warning the water table in nearby fields is still high.

More rain is forecast for the area every day until Monday.

Lack of signage

Drivers say the latest closure between Parbroath crossroads and Forgan roundabout appeared without warning.

And one man claimed the problem was made worse by a lack of signage.

He said: “I’ve been stuck between the five-roads roundabout and Pikletillum for nearly half an hour.

“If there had been a sign I would have gone another way.

“It’s just gridlock with a huge volume of traffic trying to join the main road. It’s hideous”

Alternative routes also hit by flooding

Another driver, who regularly travels between Glenrothes and Dundee, had similar complaints.

“I’m having to divert via Cupar and the sheer volume of traffic has been terrible,” he said.

NEW❗ ⌚ 14:35#A92 Parbroath Crossroads- Forgan Roundabout ⛔ CLOSED in both directions due to heavy flooding Diversion details can be found below👇 @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/yjb8d2gaHq — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 1, 2023

“It’s been made worse by flooding outside Cupar Trading Estate and mud all over the road in Dairsie.

“I’m currently travelling along the B930 at Strathkinness and I’m stuck in a queue.”

And he added: “Even at the roundabout between Falkland and Kingskettle, they’ve laid pipes to try to alleviate it but they’re all now floating in the flood.”

Call for everything possible to be done to reopen road

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said the ongoing situation was causing serious frustration.

“It’s as a result of extreme weather events leading to huge volumes of water but it is still frustrating,” he said.

“I would urge Amey to do everything possible using their expertise to get this important road open again.

“I have also been working with Amey to improve the signage for local residents so they can travel legally to their homes.”

A92 flooding must reduce before opening

An Amey spokesperson said: “As a result of ongoing yellow rain warnings and significant rainfall, we have been experiencing runoff from adjacent land causing flooding issues on the A92 trunk road.

“Whilst we have progressed works to resolve where possible, the high water table and extent of runoff has required water levels to reduce before reopening is achievable.

“We will continue to inspect the route for any emerging locations and have resource available to attend any issues noted.”

The road was first shut for four days due to Storm Babet before reopening at the start of last week with temporary traffic lights in place.

It was then closed again on Friday when the region was hit with more heavy rain.

It reopened on Saturday but then suffered a third closure lasting several hours on Monday.

And it shut for a fourth time on Tuesday.