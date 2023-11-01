Frustration as A92 in Fife closes for a fifth time due to flooding – with more rain forecast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frustration as A92 in Fife closes for a fifth time due to flooding – with more rain forecast

Drivers face gridlock as well as flooding on diversion routes.

By Claire Warrender
The A92 at Kilmany has reopened after earlier flooding has closed the road.
The A92 has closed for a fifth time in a fortnight. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Frustrated motorists face gridlock as the A92 through Fife is closed again.

The major route has suffered serious flooding and has shut five times in a fortnight.

And there appears to be no end in sight, with maintenance firm Amey warning the water table in nearby fields is still high.

More rain is forecast for the area every day until Monday.

Lack of signage

Drivers say the latest closure between Parbroath crossroads and Forgan roundabout appeared without warning.

And one man claimed the problem was made worse by a lack of signage.

He said: “I’ve been stuck between the five-roads roundabout and Pikletillum for nearly half an hour.

“If there had been a sign I would have gone another way.

“It’s just gridlock with a huge volume of traffic trying to join the main road. It’s hideous”

Alternative routes also hit by flooding

Another driver, who regularly travels between Glenrothes and Dundee, had similar complaints.

“I’m having to divert via Cupar and the sheer volume of traffic has been terrible,” he said.

“It’s been made worse by flooding outside Cupar Trading Estate and mud all over the road in Dairsie.

“I’m currently travelling along the B930 at Strathkinness and I’m stuck in a queue.”

And he added: “Even at the roundabout between Falkland and Kingskettle, they’ve laid pipes to try to alleviate it but they’re all now floating in the flood.”

Call for everything possible to be done to reopen road

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said the ongoing situation was causing serious frustration.

“It’s as a result of extreme weather events leading to huge volumes of water but it is still frustrating,” he said.

Willie Rennie. Image: Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto.

“I would urge Amey to do everything possible using their expertise to get this important road open again.

“I have also been working with Amey to improve the signage for local residents so they can travel legally to their homes.”

A92 flooding must reduce before opening

An Amey spokesperson said: “As a result of ongoing yellow rain warnings and significant rainfall, we have been experiencing runoff from adjacent land causing flooding issues on the A92 trunk road.

“Whilst we have progressed works to resolve where possible, the high water table and extent of runoff has required water levels to reduce before reopening is achievable.

“We will continue to inspect the route for any emerging locations and have resource available to attend any issues noted.”

The road was first shut for four days due to Storm Babet before reopening at the start of last week with temporary traffic lights in place.

It was then closed again on Friday when the region was hit with more heavy rain.

It reopened on Saturday but then suffered a third closure lasting several hours on Monday.

And it shut for a fourth time on Tuesday.

Conversation