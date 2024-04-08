Unbeaten March sees Dundee boss Tony Docherty named Manager of the Month

An unbeaten March has earned Dundee boss Tony Docherty the Premiership Manager of the Month award.

The Dark Blues picked up seven points from an available nine in matches against Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

A run of form that has propelled them to within one result of a top-six finish.

The Dark Blues sit in sixth spot with two matches to play after promotion as Championship winners last season.

‘Humbling’

Tony Docherty said: “It feels very humbling and I am very grateful to receive this award.

“Although this has been awarded to me, I would attribute this award to the hard-working coaching staff that I’ve got here at the club, Stuart Taylor, Scott Paterson, Alan Combe, Matty Castle, Robert Kielty, Scott Robertson and the medical team.

“They work hard every day to allow me to manage the way I want to manage and I am thankful to all of them for their help.

“It’s also extremely important to highlight the players. March started just after we had lost heavily to Celtic away from home but I said we wouldn’t be defined by that result and that what we needed was a reaction and the players reacted brilliantly in March.

“It’s a great testament to the players for the resilience they have shown and the performances they have put in.

“I also want to say thank you to Gordon Strachan for his technical support and John Nelms for his support as well.”

The Dark Blues began April with a “sore” defeat to Motherwell on Saturday.

Next up in the Premiership is a clash with the Manager of the Month for January and February as Philippe Clement brings his Rangers side to Dens on Wednesday.