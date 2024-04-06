Dundee boss Tony Docherty vows to address late collapse as he picks out bullish positive following Motherwell dismay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty vows to address late collapse as he picks out bullish positive following Motherwell dismay

The Dark Blues were in position to seal a top-six finish but threw away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 with a VAR decision critical says the Dens gaffer.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock

Tony Docherty admits his Dundee side are “really hurting” after throwing away a golden chance to clinch a top-six finish.

Leading 2-0 with 79 minutes on the clock, the Dark Blues were guaranteed to finish sixth thanks to St Johnstone winning at Hibs.

However, Motherwell left a battered and bruised Dens Park pitch with all three points thanks to three late goals from Georgie Gent, Theo Bair and a stoppage-time strike from Moses Ebiye.

The goal that made it 2-1 through Gent came from a VAR-awarded handball against Joe Shaughnessy and Docherty points to that as the moment the game swung in the visitors’ favour.

“It’s a sore one. We’re really hurting,” he said.

Theo Bair strikes for Motherwell to make it 3-2. Image: SNS
Theo Bair strikes for Motherwell to make it 2-2. Image: SNS

“Obviously you don’t know others results at the time but we were 14 minutes from top-six.

“Goals change games and they get momentum from the VAR decision.

“I haven’t seen it back but nobody claims for the penalty.

“We were really comfortable at 2-0 so we should see the game out.

Luke McCowan celebrates making it 2-0. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan celebrates making it 2-0. Image: SNS

“Certainly the momentum swings on the VAR decision but I would trust my players to see that out.

“I won’t be critical of them because they have been brilliant all season.

“The one positive to come in from the disappointing last 14 minutes and see the league table and realise we still have an opportunity to do what we need to do.”

Resilience

Dundee do indeed remain sixth in the Premiership table despite the defeat.

One win from the final two matches against Rangers at home and Aberdeen away in the next eight days will be enough.

And Docherty wants to see a response to this late collapse.

“(The defending) is something we’ll address as a group. We’ll analyse that,” the Dens boss added.

Motherwell grabbed all three points in stoppage time. Image: SNS
Motherwell grabbed all three points in stoppage time to seal a Dundee collapse. Image: SNS

“We have to realise we still have a big opportunity here this week.

“We reset. All season the team have shown real resilience and I am looking for that again.

“There is a dressing-room that is really hurting but we can’t dwell on that.

“We should have seen that game out, even at 2-1.

“But that’s history now – we have to look ahead and look at the final two matches to make sure it is positive going forward.”

Pitch

All eyes pre-match were on the state of the Dens Park pitch after a dramatic week.

Referee David Dickinson inspects the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Referee David Dickinson inspects the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS

Two pitch inspections were needed to get the game played but finally just after 1pm the referee gave the surface the thumbs up.

“It was pleasing the game was on,” Docherty said.

“Listen, there’s nothing I would like is a pristine surface, particularly with the way I want my team to play.

“But we didn’t have that so we need to make sure we play the conditions and see the game out.

“That’s something we will be addressing.”

