Jim Goodwin makes ‘standards’ demand as Dundee United boss reveals half-time order that sparked Hampden demolition

United turned on the style in the second period.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin lapped up his side's showing
Jim Goodwin lapped up his side's showing. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has hailed Dundee United’s devastating second-half demolition of Queen’s Park.

The Tangerines’ boss has revealed that he told his players to keep their cool and turn on the style after the break, acknowledging that they had become “frustrated” during the first period.

And they carried out his instructions to perfection, playing some terrific football and rippling the net through Louis Moult, Ross Graham, Kai Fotheringham – adding to his opener on the cusp of half-time – and Craig Sibbald.

A delighted Craig Sibbald after making it 5-0 to Dundee United
A delighted Sibbald after making it 5-0. Image: SNS

“When we ventured into Queen’s Park’s half, I didn’t think we played enough in the first half,” said Goodwin. “The second half was completely different.

“We asked the boys to settle down a little bit and get our good footballers on the ball; the likes of Sibbald and (Ross) Docherty – the front-six, basically.

“They can make things happen and they did that brilliantly.”

Settling the nerves

Goodwin pin-pointed Fotheringham’s strike on the cusp of half-time as a crucial moment following a dominant-yet-maddening 45 minutes, during which United hit the bar and missed a penalty through Moult.

Kai Fotheringham wheels away in celebration
Fotheringham wheels away in celebration. Image: SNS

“A little bit of frustration creeps in after the first 10 minutes because we were so on top, with such good opportunities,” continued Goodwin.

“So, I was delighted to get that goal just before half-time. I think it came at a really important time. I could sense the frustration within the players.

“It was a brilliant opener in terms of the build-up; a great ball by Sam McClelland, Tony (Watt) does well when outnumbered and showed great awareness to cut it back to Kai Fotheringham, and a great finish from Kai.

“It settled everyone’s nerves and let them grow into the game.”

High standards

The five-star showing retains United’s four-point lead over Raith Rovers and builds momentum following the Terrors’ win over the Fifers last week.

However, Goodwin emphasised that those standards must be maintained during the entire run-in.

United have four games left to play.

The scoreboard tells the story of a dominating display at Hampden
The scoreboard tells the story of a dominating display at Hampden. Image: SNS

“It’s two really good performances back-to-back,” said Goodwin.

“It was great to beat Raith Rovers last week – a couple of goals and clean sheet – and then back that up at Hampden against a difficult team. Callum (Davidson) has them well-drilled and they are fighting for their lives.

“But we were very professional and the high standards from last week were maintained.

“That’s what we asked from the players. It’s easy to play one good game now and again, but good players are consistent with it. And we need to be consistent with it over the next four games.”

