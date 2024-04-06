Queen’s Park 0-5 Dundee United: Five-star Tangerines run riot at Hampden to maintain Championship lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen’s Park 0-5 Dundee United: Five-star Tangerines run riot at Hampden to maintain Championship lead

Kai Fotheringham (2), Louis Moult, Ross Graham and Craig Sibbald found the net for the rampant Terrors.

By Alan Temple
Ross Graham jumps for joy as Dundee United run riot at Hampden Park
Ross Graham jumps for joy as Dundee United run riot. Image: SNS

Dundee United turned on the style at Hampden Park to hammer Queen’s Park 5-0 and retain their four-point lead at the summit of the Championship.

Kai Fotheringham opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time, finally breaching the Spiders’ rearguard following 45 minutes of almost constant pressure from the visitors.

The Terrors ran riot after the break, with Louis Moult, Ross Graham, Fotheringham and Craig Sibbald rippling the net.

Given Moult saw a penalty kick saved by Calum Ferrie and Fotheringham struck the cross-bar, the margin of victory could have been even more comprehensive.

The Dundee United following at Hampden
The United following at Hampden. Image: SNS

United named the same starting 11 for successive games for the first time since their 3-0 win at Arbroath on January 2.

Moult, fresh from winning Championship player of the month and SPFL goal of the month for March, led the line alongside Tony Watt, with Sam McClelland and Graham continuing at centre-back.

Early wastefulness

Jim Goodwin will wonder how his side endeavoured NOT to score during the opening 10 minutes.

Glenn Middleton set the tone, warming the palms of Ferrie after Sibbald robbed Jack Turner; one of several times the Spiders surrendered possession in their own half.

Fotheringham then headed an effort against the bar after latching onto a chipped Watt through-ball, before Moult saw his effort on the follow-up brilliantly saved by Ferrie.

Dundee United striker Louis Moult is denied from the penalty spot.
Louis Moult is denied from the penalty spot. Image: SNS

Moult’s burgeoning battle with Ferrie continued from 12 yards when Josh Scott clumsily fouled Fotheringham in the box, prompting referee Duncan Williams to point to the spot. However, the Queen’s Park No.1 plunged to save Moult’s resultant, tame spot-kick.

Belated breakthrough

For all their territorial dominance, United could have found themselves trailing when a loose ball in the box fell to Turner, only for the midfielder to ripple the side-netting.

A wonderful last-gasp Jack Thomson tackle was required to deny Middleton a clear sight of goal as the winger hared onto a Moult pass, with the Tangerines again turning the screw as the interval approached.

And the Terrors did finally claim a deserved opener on the stroke of half-time.

Kai Fotheringham coolly slots Dundee United into the lead at Hampden
Fotheringham coolly slots United into the lead. Image: SNS

A moment of magic by Watt saw the United forward skin Scott and Alex Bannon on the flank before picking out the unmarked Fotheringham in the box. The youngster’s finish was unerring.

Graham’s first goal since April 2022

Moult buried the personal frustrations of the first half within 10 minutes of the restart, latching on to a long Graham pass before producing a clinical lob to beat the onrushing Ferrie; his 18th goal of the season.

Dundee United's Ross Graham celebrates his first goal since 2022.
Ross Graham celebrates his first goal since 2022. Image: SNS

Graham was thwarted by an excellent point-blank save as Ferrie smothered his ferocious volley. However, the big centre-half powered home United’s third of the game from Miller Thomson’s subsequent corner.

Game over.

Five-star United

Now adding gloss to a comprehensive triumph, the Tangerines made it 4-0 in surreal fashion.

Fotheringham received a neat knock-down from Sibbald on the edge of the box and was fouled by Thomson in the act of shooting, yet his effort trickled into the corner of the net.

Despite initial confusion regarding what the referee had awarded, whistler Williams ultimately signalled for the goal.

A delighted Craig Sibbald after making it 5-0 to Dundee United
A delighted Sibbald after making it 5-0. Image: SNS

United hit five for the third time in the Championship this season – following 5-0 and 6-0 wins against Partick Thistle and Arbroath, respectively – when Sibbald was rewarded for his peerless industry.

Another excellent Thomson corner-kick was headed back across the face of goal by Watt, and Sibbald was there to slam home from inside the box, via a slight deflection.

Star man: Kai Fotheringham (Dundee United)

It feels churlish to spotlight any single player.

Graham, Thomson, Sibbald, Ross Docherty and Watt all made a case to be deemed star man.

And there was not a failure among the names not mentioned above.

Kai Fotheringham took his goal tally to 14 for the season.
Fotheringham took his goal tally to 14 for the season. Image: SNS

However, Fotheringham was at his potent best throughout.

As well as scoring twice, he won a penalty and struck the cross-bar with another effort.

Fourteen goals in 37 appearances is a superb tally for a player in his maiden campaign as a bona fide first-team regular.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-4-2): Walton 6; Thomson 8, McClelland 7, Graham 8, McMann 8; Fotheringham 8 (Tillson 70), Sibbald 8, Docherty 8 (Cudjoe 75), Middleton 7 (Mochrie 75); Watt 8 (Wotherspoon 75), Moult 7 (Greive 68). Subs not used: Newman, Grimshaw, Meekison, Cleall-Harding

Referee: Duncan Williams

Att: 3,109

