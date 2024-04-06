Glenn Middleton pinpoints key lesson from Dundee United Hampden bore draw

Glenn Middleton is adamant Dundee United will learn from their bore draw against Queen’s Park in December.

The Tangerines’ last visit to Hampden Park was an instantly forgettable affair, with the Spiders – under the charge of interim boss Paul Nuijten – holding firm for a 0-0 draw.

Middleton accepts that United may have lost their composure and patience during that encounter, going too direct and speculative in their search for the opening goal.

And the Tannadice winger says the Tangerines will approach their task with renewed focus and calm, safe in the knowledge that a fine 2-0 win over Raith Rovers last weekend has afforded them a four-point cushion atop the Championship.

“It’s a nice position to be in; to know things are in our hands,” said Middleton. “But Saturday will be a tough game.

“What can we learn from the last time at Hampden? To not get as frustrated and keep trusting what we are doing; be relaxed.

“It’s about us taking it into our own hands and doing the job.

“Maybe at times this season we’ve struggled against teams that sit in, but on Saturday it’s down to us to carry out the game plan and be that bit more patient, at times.”

Middleton added: “Personally, I love playing at Hampden – I think everyone does. It’s a special occasion regardless of what sort of match you are playing in, so one for us all to look forward to.”

Indeed, a former Scottish Cup winner with St Johnstone, ironically working under current Queen’s Park boss Callum Davidson, Middleton has enjoyed some unforgettable afternoons at the national stadium.

Those include a stunning free-kick in the 2021 semi-final against St Mirren.

He smiled: “Saturday would be a nice moment for something like that, again. Let’s hope so!”

Setting the benchmark

Middleton, meanwhile, believes United set the “benchmark” for their remaining fixtures against the Fifers last weekend – and will not allow standards to slip.

“It was a nice confidence boost for us all, but – as the gaffer has said – there’s no need for us to overreact to it,” said the former Rangers and Norwich City wide-man.

“Everyone was back in the dressing room, shaking each other’s hands afterwards and getting the music on, like any other game. Nothing more. And we go again this week.

“But it was nice to do what we did.

“We set a benchmark. I think we did everything in the game that we had to do. We played ugly when we had to, but also showed moments of quality.”

He added: “Of course, there was maybe more emotion involved because of what was at stake. There’s no denying that we probably had to win the game. It was about coming together and doing everything we had to in the moment.”

Outstanding

Middleton reserved particular praise for young centre-back duo Ross Graham, 23, and Sam McClelland, 22, following their faultless displays.

With Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher both absent, the pair will retain their places against the Spiders.

And, while McClelland’s selection – making his debut in trying circumstances – may have caused many Arabs a nervous moment, Middleton never doubted United’s options.

“With everything that had gone on in the build-up to the game – losing Holty and Gallagher – there was still a real calmness,” added Middleton.

“Everyone in training could see how good Sam (McClelland) is.

“Obviously, he hadn’t played before the weekend, but he’s a top player. You aren’t in the Chelsea academy if you don’t know what you are doing with a football!

“And Ross (Graham) has been outstanding too. There was a confidence before the game in those two to carry out the job.

“They showed their level and playing ability, with the way they commanded the back line.”