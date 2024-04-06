Glenn Middleton pinpoints key lesson from Dundee United Hampden bore draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Glenn Middleton pinpoints key lesson from Dundee United Hampden bore draw

Middleton reckons United lost their patience and composure on their last visit to Queen's Park.

A dejected Glenn Middleton on Dundee United's last visit to Hampden
A dejected Middleton on United's last visit to Hampden. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Glenn Middleton is adamant Dundee United will learn from their bore draw against Queen’s Park in December.

The Tangerines’ last visit to Hampden Park was an instantly forgettable affair, with the Spiders – under the charge of interim boss Paul Nuijten – holding firm for a 0-0 draw.

Middleton accepts that United may have lost their composure and patience during that encounter, going too direct and speculative in their search for the opening goal.

And the Tannadice winger says the Tangerines will approach their task with renewed focus and calm, safe in the knowledge that a fine 2-0 win over Raith Rovers last weekend has afforded them a four-point cushion atop the Championship.

Glenn Middleton seeks to burst forward for Dundee United on their last trip to Hampden.
Middleton attempts a burst forward on United’s last trip to Hampden. Image: SNS

It’s a nice position to be in; to know things are in our hands,” said Middleton.  “But Saturday will be a tough game.

“What can we learn from the last time at Hampden? To not get as frustrated and keep trusting what we are doing; be relaxed.

“It’s about us taking it into our own hands and doing the job.

“Maybe at times this season we’ve struggled against teams that sit in, but on Saturday it’s down to us to carry out the game plan and be that bit more patient, at times.”

Middleton added: “Personally, I love playing at Hampden – I think everyone does. It’s a special occasion regardless of what sort of match you are playing in, so one for us all to look forward to.”

Glenn Middleton after winning the Scottish Cup with St Johnstone.
Glenn Middleton, centre, with the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

Indeed, a former Scottish Cup winner with St Johnstone, ironically working under current Queen’s Park boss Callum Davidson, Middleton has enjoyed some unforgettable afternoons at the national stadium.

Those include a stunning free-kick in the 2021 semi-final against St Mirren.

He smiled: “Saturday would be a nice moment for something like that, again. Let’s hope so!”

Setting the benchmark

Middleton, meanwhile, believes United set the “benchmark” for their remaining fixtures against the Fifers last weekend – and will not allow standards to slip.

Tony Watt laps up the win against Raith.
Tony Watt laps up the win against Raith. Image: Shutterstock.

“It was a nice confidence boost for us all, but – as the gaffer has said – there’s no need for us to overreact to it,” said the former Rangers and Norwich City wide-man.

“Everyone was back in the dressing room, shaking each other’s hands afterwards and getting the music on, like any other game. Nothing more. And we go again this week.

“But it was nice to do what we did.

“We set a benchmark. I think we did everything in the game that we had to do. We played ugly when we had to, but also showed moments of quality.”

Louis Moult celebrates his 17th goal of the season.
Louis Moult celebrates his 17th goal of the season. Image: SNS

He added: “Of course, there was maybe more emotion involved because of what was at stake. There’s no denying that we probably had to win the game. It was about coming together and doing everything we had to in the moment.”

Outstanding

Middleton reserved particular praise for young centre-back duo Ross Graham, 23, and Sam McClelland, 22, following their faultless displays.

With Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher both absent, the pair will retain their places against the Spiders.

And, while McClelland’s selection – making his debut in trying circumstances – may have caused many Arabs a nervous moment, Middleton never doubted United’s options.

Sam McClelland, left, at Dundee United and, right, with Chelsea.
Sam McClelland, now and then. Images: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC / Shutterstock

“With everything that had gone on in the build-up to the game – losing Holty and Gallagher – there was still a real calmness,” added Middleton.

“Everyone in training could see how good Sam (McClelland) is.

“Obviously, he hadn’t played before the weekend, but he’s a top player. You aren’t in the Chelsea academy if you don’t know what you are doing with a football!

And Ross (Graham) has been outstanding too. There was a confidence before the game in those two to carry out the job.

“They showed their level and playing ability, with the way they commanded the back line.”

