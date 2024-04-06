COURIER OPINION: Bungled hate crime laws distract from fight against bigotry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Bungled hate crime laws distract from fight against bigotry

The introduction of the new hate crime law has prompted fierce debate, but racist and Islamophobic graffiti in Broughty Ferry shows this can't become a distraction.

The new hate crime laws have sparked fierce opposition. Image: PA
By The Courier Comment

Racist graffiti daubed on the walls of homes in Broughty Ferry, near where First Minister Humza Yousaf lives with his family, shows Scotland in 2024 is not immune to hatred and bigotry.

But rather than discussing how we can rid our country of this poison, recent weeks have been dominated by fierce debate around the introduction of new Scottish anti-hate laws.

Officially the Hate Crime and Public Order Act, it is intended to broaden existing provisions outlawing the spread of race-related hatred to include behaviour considered abusive which has the intention of stirring up hatred based on age, religion, disability, sexual orientation or transgender identity.

But however well intentioned, as is often the case it is the detail of the act which has prompted serious fears that it will become yet another example of ill-drafted Scottish Government legislation with harmful unintended consequences.

Unlike almost any other crime, critics say the law has left most Scots no clearer on exactly what will constitute an offence of “stirring up” hatred.

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson

This has not been helped by a confused Police Scotland marketing campaign, which provided no clear guidance on how the new laws would be enforced.

And with those falling foul risking a maximum prison sentence of up to seven years, concerns about the chilling effect of the vagueness of the new law are understandable.

Dubbed a “clype’s charter”, a deluge of complaints have already been received by the police and the impact of vexatious reports on the force’s resources are a serious concern – as First Minister Humza Yousaf himself has recognised.

Even in the absence of a prosecution, the process of being reported to the police and investigated itself can be chilling. It is understandable why some say it has made them fearful of engaging in political debate on controversial issues.

However, we must not forget that as legitimate as many of the concerns about the wording and implementation of these new laws are, some have chosen to play a dangerous game.

Campaigners gather outside Scottish Parliament at Holyrood. Image: PA

Included among those who argue the act represents an illiberal and authoritarian overreach are a minority who have co-opted opposition to advance their political agenda of denial.

Racist and sectarian abuse in Scotland is still sickeningly common, with surveys revealing that as many as two thirds of LGBT+ people have experienced a hate crime.

And as the racist and Islamophobic graffiti The Courier revealed in Broughty Ferry demonstrates, this is not a phenomenon restricted to the wild west of the internet.

It is also one that worms its way into our every day lives, causing untold harm in our communities.

A responsible society cannot ignore this. Where behaviour crosses into bigotry or worse, those responsible should be held accountable – including in the courts where necessary.

