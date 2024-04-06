Four-bedroom bungalow overlooking Perthshire village green available for £220k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Four-bedroom bungalow overlooking Perthshire village green available for £220k

The semi-detached property has views of the countryside.

By Ben MacDonald
The Kinrossie property is available for £220,000
The four-bedroom property is in Kinrossie, overlooking the countryside. Image: Clyde Property

A four-bedroom bungalow nestled in the Perthshire countryside is a recent addition to the market.

The semi-detached property, in Kinrossie, offers a peaceful retreat to its owners and guests.

After entering through the vestibule there is a spacious double bedroom on both sides of the central hallway.

One of these rooms boasts an original feature fireplace and dual-aspect windows.

The house offers a peaceful retreat. Image: Clyde Property
The four bedrooms sit at the front of the property. Image: Clyde Property
One bedroom boasts an original feature fireplace. Image: Clyde Property

A third double bedroom has built-in wardrobes, accompanied by the family bathroom.

The extension adds a separate hallway leading to the master bedroom with its own built-in wardrobes, along with a family shower room and a convenient utility room.

Image: Clyde Property
Most bedrooms come with fitted wardrobes. Image: Clyde Property
Image: Clyde Property
Image: Clyde Property
Image: Clyde Property
Utility room. Image: Clyde Property
Bathroom. Image: Clyde Property
Family shower room. Image: Clyde Property

At the back of the property is the open-plan dining kitchen and lounge with triple aspect windows.

The lounge offers spectacular countryside views through sliding glass doors leading to a timber deck and private rear garden.

The open-plan lounge. Image: Clyde Property
Image: Clyde Property
Sliding glass doors give access to the rear garden. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen. Image: Clyde Property
Dining area. Image: Clyde Property
Image: Clyde Property

Outside, the rear garden features a well-maintained lawn, glass greenhouse, storage outbuilding and summer house.

The lawn and surfaced driveway provide off-street parking for several cars and lead to the private detached garage at the front of the property.

The rear garden. Image: Clyde Property
Image: Clyde Property
Image: Clyde Property
Image: Clyde Property
Image: Clyde Property
The property has countryside views. Image: Clyde Property

The property is being marketed by Clyde Property for offers over £220,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an apartment in a former Blairgowrie mill building set on the River Ericht is up for sale.

More from Property

Kirkforthar House is a huge country home on the edge of Star Moss.
Huge country home on edge of Fife SSSI has heated swimming pool, separate cottage…
19 Keithbank Court sits on the banks of the Ericht. Image: Next Home.
For sale: Beautiful £175k apartment in historic Blairgowrie riverside mill
Blairlogie Castle for sale near Stirling
Castle near Stirling with magnificent views of Wallace Monument on the market for £1.45m
6 East Bay has an amazing waterfront setting. Image: Savills.
Inside £600k waterfront house in North Queensferry with spectacular views
The view from this top floor flat in Dundee is quite stunning. Image: TSPC.
Inside 5 of the best Fife, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire properties with sea or…
Glenmarkie Old Lodge
For sale: Former sporting lodge in Angus glens with its own woodlands
Cloichfoldich is a superb mansion house in 23 acres near Aberfeldy.
Beautiful £1.85m Highland Perthshire mansion has 23 acres, separate flat and beautiful views
The property has views of the Trossachs and Grampian hills. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Beautiful Stirling barn conversion has views towards Trossachs and Grampian hills
The City Quay flat overlooks the HMS Unicorn. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
For sale: £200k Dundee flat with HMS Unicorn as a neighbour
The Castle Street apartment boasts original shaped cathedral windows. Image: Verdala
'Luxury' Dundee city centre apartment with original cathedral windows for sale at £169k

Conversation