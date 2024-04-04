For sale: Beautiful £175k apartment in historic Blairgowrie riverside mill

An apartment in a former mill building in Blairgowrie enjoys a stunning location on the River Ericht.

Number 19 Keithbank Court is a top floor flat in a handsome former flax mill in the Rattray area of Blairgowrie.

Spread over two levels, the apartment has a secure door entry and communal outdoor seating area on the banks of the river.

On one level there is a front-facing living room and dining/kitchen, which are open plan to one another. Both of these have windows framing beautiful views, and additional skylight windows that make the rooms even brighter.

There are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom on this floor. Upstairs is the principal bedroom, which has an en suite shower room and a dressing room.

The flat has full double glazing and gas central heating.

Fantastic setting

Keithbank Court has a stunning location on the banks of the River Ericht. The building – then called Keithbank Mill – spun both flax and jute. It was still operating commercially until as recently as 1979.

The category A listed building has since been converted into 20 contemporary apartments.

There are fantastic riverside walks on the doorstep. For the more adventurous, the apartment is also beside the Cateran Trail, a beautiful 64 mile trail through Perthshire and the Angus Glens.

19 Keithbank Court, Rattray, Blairgowrie is on sale with Next Home for offers over £175,000.