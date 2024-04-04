For sale: Beautiful £175k apartment in historic Blairgowrie riverside mill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Beautiful £175k apartment in historic Blairgowrie riverside mill

The top floor flat is in a striking former flax mill on the banks of the River Ericht

By Jack McKeown
19 Keithbank Court sits on the banks of the Ericht. Image: Next Home.
19 Keithbank Court sits on the banks of the Ericht. Image: Next Home.

An apartment in a former mill building in Blairgowrie enjoys a stunning location on the River Ericht.

Number 19 Keithbank Court is a top floor flat in a handsome former flax mill in the Rattray area of Blairgowrie.

Spread over two levels, the apartment has a secure door entry and communal outdoor seating area on the banks of the river.

The flat forms part of an A listed former mill. Image: Next Home.
The building is in an unbeatable riverside setting. Image: Next Home.

On one level there is a front-facing living room and dining/kitchen, which are open plan to one another. Both of these have windows framing beautiful views, and additional skylight windows that make the rooms even brighter.

The rooms have plenty of light thanks to large windows. Image: Next Home.
The living spaces are open plan. Image: Next Home.

There are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom on this floor. Upstairs is the principal bedroom, which has an en suite shower room and a dressing room.

The flat has full double glazing and gas central heating.

Fantastic setting

Keithbank Court has a stunning location on the banks of the River Ericht. The building – then called Keithbank Mill – spun both flax and jute. It was still operating commercially until as recently as 1979.

Keithbank Court has been transformed into apartments. Image: Next Home.

The category A listed building has since been converted into 20 contemporary apartments.

There are fantastic riverside walks on the doorstep. For the more adventurous, the apartment is also beside the Cateran Trail, a beautiful 64 mile trail through Perthshire and the Angus Glens.

 

19 Keithbank Court, Rattray, Blairgowrie is on sale with Next Home for offers over £175,000.

 

