Two more charged over death of Steven Hutton in Dundee as murder probe continues

Two more people have been charged as the Steven Hutton murder probe continues.

The 43-year-old was found seriously injured in a property in Charleston Road on Saturday night.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he died on Sunday.

A 27-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with Steven’s death.

Both are due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Two men were previously arrested and charged in connection with the death.

Barry Murray, 43, of Ann Street, Dundee, appeared in court accused of murder on Tuesday.

Scott Henderson, 39, appeared in court accused of stabbing Mr Hutton with a screwdriver or a similar implement on Wednesday.

Following a postmortem examination, Steven’s death is being treated as murder and police say extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Several streets in the Charleston area of Dundee were closed while forensics officers gathered evidence on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 4387 of March 30.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.