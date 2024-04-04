Two more charged over death of Steven Hutton in Dundee as murder probe continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two more charged over death of Steven Hutton in Dundee as murder probe continues

A total of four people have now been charged after the 43-year-old's death on Sunday.

By Andrew Robson
A third man and a woman are due in court in connection with the Steven Hutton murder Dundee
Two more people are due in court in connection with the death. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson

Two more people have been charged as the Steven Hutton murder probe continues.

The 43-year-old was found seriously injured in a property in Charleston Road on Saturday night.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he died on Sunday.

A 27-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with Steven’s death.

Both are due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Two men were previously arrested and charged in connection with the death.

Barry Murray, 43, of Ann Street, Dundee, appeared in court accused of murder on Tuesday.

Scott Henderson, 39, appeared in court accused of stabbing Mr Hutton with a screwdriver or a similar implement on Wednesday.

Police in Charleston, Dundee.
Police in the area of the weekend death. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Following a postmortem examination, Steven’s death is being treated as murder and police say extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Several streets in the Charleston area of Dundee were closed while forensics officers gathered evidence on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 4387 of March 30.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.

