Home News Courts

Second man in court over Dundee Easter weekend ‘murder’

Scott Henderson appeared in private accused of murdering Steven Hutton in Charleston.

By Ciaran Shanks
Steven Hutton, left, and police probing his murder in Charleston, Dundee
A second man has appeared in court accused of murdering Steven Hutton (pictured) in Dundee. Image: Police Scotland/Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A second man has appeared in court accused of murdering Steven Hutton in Dundee on the Easter weekend.

Scott Henderson appeared in private on a petition alleging Mr Hutton, 43, was murdered in a flat on Charleston Road on Saturday March 30.

Henderson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court alleging he and others forced entry to the flat by repeatedly kicking the door.

Mr Hutton was allegedly struck on the head and body with a hammer before being repeatedly struck and stabbed on the body with a knife.

Henderson, 39, of no fixed abode, is accused of stabbing Mr Hutton with a screwdriver or a similar implement.

He made no plea and was remanded and committed for further examination after no plea for bail was made.

Second person charged

Barry Murray, 43, of Ann Street, Dundee, appeared in court charged with the murder on Tuesday.

Before Henderson appeared in court, police issued a picture of Mr Hutton and said inquiries are ongoing.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

