VIDEO: Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan on ‘unreal’ Dundee support ahead of crunch week

The Dark Blues face three games in a week that will determine top or bottom-six football.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee's Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan were speaking ahead of Saturday's visit of Motherwell. Images: SNS.
Dundee's Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan were speaking ahead of Saturday's visit of Motherwell. Images: SNS.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty and midfielder Luke McCowan have praised the backing of the Dark Blues support.

Another strong away contingent turned out for the most recent win at St Johnstone, moving the club into the top half.

The focus remains on survival and Dundee have the chance to secure that with three games over eight days, starting this Saturday at home to Motherwell.

After that is another home fixture in midweek, the rearranged match against Rangers, before taking on Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Docherty last week called on the fans to be the “12th man” and on Saturday they delivered.

“The players comment on it,” said Docherty. “The input from the fans gives them that wee shot in the arm to get over the line.”

McCowan added that the Dundee fans have been “unreal” this season and that has been his experience regardless of which division they are in.

He said the team has proved the doubters wrong so far after being written off by some at the start of the season.

