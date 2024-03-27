Dundee FC press conference: Watch as Tony Docherty calls on fans to be ’12th man’ at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC press conference: Watch as Tony Docherty calls on fans to be ’12th man’ at St Johnstone

The Dark Blues boss was speaking ahead of this weekend's trip to McDiarmid Park.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was speaking ahead of the trip to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

When Dundee fans get behind their team it “really inspires” the players, says manager Tony Docherty.

And the Dens Park boss has called on Dark Blues fans to be his side’s “12th man” against St Johnstone on Saturday.

The Dens Park club took a strong crowd through to McDiarmid Park the last time they travelled to Perth and Docherty is hoping for a repeat this weekend.

Dundee have a strong chance of reaching the top six, with fan imaginations’ well and truly captured by the prospect.

Docherty’s side have impressed this season and, in turn, that has been rewarded by excellent backing from the Dundee faithful – at home and on the road.

“There’s a real buzz about here this week, with supporters coming in and out.,” said the Dundee manager.

“It’s a big game, a big game for both clubs.

“We take a good crowd down there and I hope we take as big, if not a bigger crowd than we took last time because the boys really appreciate that.

“They are undoubtedly the 12th man and when they get behind the team the way they did last time at St Johnstone, and the way they do in most games, it’s a huge factor that really inspires the players.”

