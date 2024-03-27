Dundee FC press conference: Watch as Tony Docherty calls on fans to be ’12th man’ at St Johnstone

When Dundee fans get behind their team it “really inspires” the players, says manager Tony Docherty.

And the Dens Park boss has called on Dark Blues fans to be his side’s “12th man” against St Johnstone on Saturday.

The Dens Park club took a strong crowd through to McDiarmid Park the last time they travelled to Perth and Docherty is hoping for a repeat this weekend.

Dundee have a strong chance of reaching the top six, with fan imaginations’ well and truly captured by the prospect.

Docherty’s side have impressed this season and, in turn, that has been rewarded by excellent backing from the Dundee faithful – at home and on the road.

“There’s a real buzz about here this week, with supporters coming in and out.,” said the Dundee manager.

“It’s a big game, a big game for both clubs.

“We take a good crowd down there and I hope we take as big, if not a bigger crowd than we took last time because the boys really appreciate that.

“They are undoubtedly the 12th man and when they get behind the team the way they did last time at St Johnstone, and the way they do in most games, it’s a huge factor that really inspires the players.”