Home News Dundee

Man dies after being found seriously injured in Charleston as police and forensics officers probe ‘suspicious’ death

Police have closed off Charleston and South Road.

By Chloe Burrell & Laura Devlin
Charleston, Dundee police incident
Police and forensics officers at Charleston Road in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

A man has died after being found seriously injured in the Charleston area of Dundee.

The 31-year-old died in Ninewells Hospital this morning after police were called to Charleston Road at around 11pm last night.

Police are treating his death as suspicious.

Forensics officers in the Charleston area of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
Forensics officers on South Road in Dundee.
Forensics officers on South Road. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

Several streets in the Charleston area of Dundee remain closed while forensics officers scour Charleston Drive and South Road.

One local resident told The Courier this morning: “The whole of South Road and Charleston Drive seems to have been closed off by police.

“There’s police tape closing off the road close to the Charleston Bar and a lot of police activity in the area.

“Hard to tell what’s going on but it’s been like this for quite some time now and seems to be pretty bad.”

Several roads in Charleston are taped off while police investigate. Image: DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man found seriously injured within a property on Charleston Road, Dundee around 11.05pm on Saturday, 30 March, 2024.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, where he later died on Sunday, 31 March.

“His death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news

