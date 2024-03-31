Boy arrested after child hit with flare at St Johnstone v Dundee as further four teens nicked over pyros

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a child was hit by a flare at Dundee’s clash with St Johnstone on Saturday.

The young Dundee fan, 12, was left with a facial injury after being struck at McDiarmid Park.

A further four teenagers, aged 13, 15, 17 and 17, were also arrested after allegedly using pyrotechnics.

Dundee Football Club confirmed they’ve been in touch with the boy’s family to offer support.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, this is an example of the very real dangers associated with pyrotechnics generally and within football stadia.

“We hope the young fan is recovering from his ordeal and everyone at DFC wishes him a speedy recovery.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “During the match at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, 30 March 2024, a 12-year-old boy was struck by a flare thrown from a section of the ground.

“He was treated for a facial injury by paramedics at the scene.

“A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Following other pyrotechnics being used at the game, a further four people, aged 13,15,17 and 17, were also arrested.

“All above are the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”