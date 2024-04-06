Alyth Hotel announces reopening date as renovations near completion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Alyth Hotel announces reopening date as renovations near completion

The hotel has also started recruiting staff.

By Andrew Robson
The Alyth Hotel will reopen next month.
The Alyth Hotel will reopen next month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Bosses at the Alyth Hotel have announced its reopening date as their extensive renovation project nears completion.

Hazel and Alasdair Lightbody purchased the Perthshire hotel in November following its sudden closure in May 2023.

The couple vowed to transform the venue and have been overhauling the 250-year-old building since.

Documenting their journey on social media, the latest update reveals an opening date for the venue.

The Alyth Hotel will reopen to customers on Thursday May 2.

Alyth Hotel announces reopening date

The post said: “Now, I know it might not look like it, but we really are opening soon.

“The scaffolding should be down by the end of next week – hoorays all around – and then we’ll just be hoping for dry, warm weather to help the new lime mortar cure before it can be painted.

Hazel and Alasdair Lightbody of the Alyth Hotel
Hazel and Alasdair Lightbody. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We’ve had to push our opening date back by a week because my lovely dad needs an operation, and family has to come first.

“So, unless an earthquake hits, we will be opening our doors to you and yours on Thursday May 2.”

The Lighbodys purchased the hotel in 2023 and hoped to transform the run-down hotel into a hub for the community.

The hotel has also started recruiting staff before reopening next month.

The renovation project is nearly finished at Alyth Hotel
The project is nearly finished. Image: Diary of a Hotel Renovator

The post added: “We’re also recruiting now.

“Alasdair and I have two almost full days of interviews over this weekend.

“We genuinely can’t wait to introduce you to our new kitchen team.

“I think our choice of Head Chef will only heighten the buzz around our hotly-anticipated new eaterie.”

Hazel previously told The Courier the response to the renovation project online and in person from people in Alyth has been “phenomenal”.

