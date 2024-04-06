Alyth Hotel announces reopening date as renovations near completion

Bosses at the Alyth Hotel have announced its reopening date as their extensive renovation project nears completion.

Hazel and Alasdair Lightbody purchased the Perthshire hotel in November following its sudden closure in May 2023.

The couple vowed to transform the venue and have been overhauling the 250-year-old building since.

Documenting their journey on social media, the latest update reveals an opening date for the venue.

The Alyth Hotel will reopen to customers on Thursday May 2.

Alyth Hotel announces reopening date

The post said: “Now, I know it might not look like it, but we really are opening soon.

“The scaffolding should be down by the end of next week – hoorays all around – and then we’ll just be hoping for dry, warm weather to help the new lime mortar cure before it can be painted.

“We’ve had to push our opening date back by a week because my lovely dad needs an operation, and family has to come first.

“So, unless an earthquake hits, we will be opening our doors to you and yours on Thursday May 2.”

The Lighbodys purchased the hotel in 2023 and hoped to transform the run-down hotel into a hub for the community.

The hotel has also started recruiting staff before reopening next month.

The post added: “We’re also recruiting now.

“Alasdair and I have two almost full days of interviews over this weekend.

“We genuinely can’t wait to introduce you to our new kitchen team.

“I think our choice of Head Chef will only heighten the buzz around our hotly-anticipated new eaterie.”

Hazel previously told The Courier the response to the renovation project online and in person from people in Alyth has been “phenomenal”.