Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee v Motherwell: SECOND pitch inspection called at Dens Park

The crucial Premiership clash is due to kick off at 3pm.

By George Cran
Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dens Park. Image: SNS

Dundee’s home clash with Motherwell is still in doubt after a second pitch inspection was called at Dens Park.

A Saturday morning inspection was set for 11am following the lifting of rain covers.

Those were put down on Thursday following heavy rain on Wednesday that prompted the SPFL to inform the Dark Blues a new venue would need to be found if Dens was unplayable.

However, Dundee were determined to ensure the game would go ahead at Dens Park and laid down pitch covers provided by Celtic.

A grade one referee inspected the pitch on Thursday and ruled it playable.

Boateng takes on Motherwell. Image: SNS
Dundee are due to face Motherwell this afternoon. Image: SNS

A day of rain followed on Friday, however, and the surface was examined this morning following the lifting of the covers.

The wait for fans of both sides will go on, though, after a second pitch inspection was called at 1pm, just two hours before kick-off.

The main area of concern is in front of the dugouts.

The Dark Blues posted on social media: “Following this morning’s scheduled pitch inspection the referee has deemed there will be a further inspection at 1pm this afternoon.”

Should it go ahead, Dundee go into the game knowing victory would put them within touching distance of the top six while Motherwell can move to within three points of their opponents.

