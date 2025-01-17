Offender knocked Perth bus driver to ground with metal hook and bit police

A persistent offender struck a bus driver with his metal hook prosthetic and bit a police officer on the leg during a violent rammy in Perth.

Thomas Proudfoot, a quadruple amputee who lost his limbs in a 2012 train tragedy, lashed out while “under the influence” at the city’s bus station.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how police were scrambled after the 28-year-old knocked the driver to the ground with his prosthetic.

He continued to be violent as officers tried to bring him under control.

Proudfoot, who has a “significant” criminal record, pled guilty to three charges of assault at the Leonard Street station on December 9 2024.

Offered hook to shake

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson said Proudfoot was on board a bus parked at the depot at around 7pm and “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance”.

Proudfoot became involved in a disturbance with a bus driver and fellow driver Wayne Mysiuk approached to try to defuse the situation.

Ms Paterson said: “The accused immediately turned towards Mr Mysiuk and spat at him, striking him on face and shoulder.

“Police were contacted and the accused was told by Mr Mysiuk to move away from the bus.

“Mr Mysiuk informed the accused that he had spat on him.

“The accused apologised and extended a prosthetic hook to shake.”

The driver accepted the apology but refused to shake the hook.

“Without warning, the accused struck Mr Mysiuk to the left side of his face, knocking him to the ground.”

Spitting and biting

The fiscal said police arrived and the accused spat at PC Matthew Thomson, striking him on the cheek, so was restrained on the ground.

As he went down, his hook caught in PC Thomson’s wedding ring, causing his skin to break.

“The accused then tried to bite Mr Thomson to the right hand; however he managed to move his hand away before he could.”

Back-up was summoned but even with the presence of more officers, Proudfoot managed to bite one on the left calf.

The court heard Proudfoot, remanded since December 10, had written a “heartfelt” letter of apology for Mr Mysiuk.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan said: “I am certainly willing to give him an opportunity to engage and see if we can get a structure in place.”

Proudfoot, of Lynedoch Road, Methven, was placed on supervision for two years as he is assessed for an alcohol treatment plan.

