Offender knocked Perth bus driver to ground with metal hook and bit police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Offender knocked Perth bus driver to ground with metal hook and bit police

Thomas Proudfoot fought with police as they tried to restrain him, biting one officer to the back of the leg.

By Jamie Buchan
Thomas Proudfoot
Thomas Proudfoot.

A persistent offender struck a bus driver with his metal hook prosthetic and bit a police officer on the leg during a violent rammy in Perth.

Thomas Proudfoot, a quadruple amputee who lost his limbs in a 2012 train tragedy, lashed out while “under the influence” at the city’s bus station.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how police were scrambled after the 28-year-old knocked the driver to the ground with his prosthetic.

He continued to be violent as officers tried to bring him under control.

Proudfoot, who has a “significant” criminal record, pled guilty to three charges of assault at the Leonard Street station on December 9 2024.

Offered hook to shake

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson said Proudfoot was on board a bus parked at the depot at around 7pm and “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance”.

Proudfoot became involved in a disturbance with a bus driver and fellow driver Wayne Mysiuk approached to try to defuse the situation.

Perth bus station
Perth bus station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Ms Paterson said: “The accused immediately turned towards Mr Mysiuk and spat at him, striking him on face and shoulder.

“Police were contacted and the accused was told by Mr Mysiuk to move away from the bus.

“Mr Mysiuk informed the accused that he had spat on him.

“The accused apologised and extended a prosthetic hook to shake.”

The driver accepted the apology but refused to shake the hook.

“Without warning, the accused struck Mr Mysiuk to the left side of his face, knocking him to the ground.”

Spitting and biting

The fiscal said police arrived and the accused spat at PC Matthew Thomson, striking him on the cheek, so was restrained on the ground.

As he went down, his hook caught in PC Thomson’s wedding ring, causing his skin to break.

“The accused then tried to bite Mr Thomson to the right hand; however he managed to move his hand away before he could.”

Back-up was summoned but even with the presence of more officers, Proudfoot managed to bite one on the left calf.

The court heard Proudfoot, remanded since December 10, had written a “heartfelt” letter of apology for Mr Mysiuk.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan said: “I am certainly willing to give him an opportunity to engage and see if we can get a structure in place.”

Proudfoot, of Lynedoch Road, Methven, was placed on supervision for two years as he is assessed for an alcohol treatment plan.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ryan Wilson
Waga-drama: Dundee thief struggled with city centre restaurant chef in staff room raid
Stinson Hunter
Fife-based paedophile hunter on curfew for harassing journalist
Beverley Bennie
Fife woman branded 'lowest of the low' for stealing nearly £100k from coffee firm…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Tommy's gun and chip shop stare scare
Terry Thurling
SSPCA pleased by Stirling dog beater's jailing as extent of pet's injuries revealed
James Devine
Paedophile Fife football coach given unpaid work for sick 'child' chats
the West Fraser Europe site near Stirling
Stirlingshire firm admits breaches which led to worker injuries
Christopher Sinclair
Dundee thief caught out by DNA on tyre iron after restaurant break-in
David Soutar
Boxing coach's 'racist' Youtube video of asylum seekers at Perth hotel 'could have incited…
Mackenzie King and Callum Beautyman
Thugs ruined young Raith Rovers fan’s life in vicious derby day attack in Dunfermline