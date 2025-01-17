St Johnstone set to offer Roman Eremenko a deal after Finnish great impresses on trial

Simo Valakari wants to enlist Roman Eremenko for his St Johnstone Premiership survival mission.

The Perth boss invited the former £13m midfielder to Scotland for a trial earlier this week so he could assess the 37-year-old’s fitness and the Finnish great could decide whether this was a good move for him.

Courier Sport understands that Eremenko has impressed on the training ground and is keen to sign a deal, likely through to the end of the season.

Capped over 70 times for his country, he starred for Dynamo Kiev and CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

He returned to Finland in 2022 and was still one of the best players in last season’s top-flight with Gnistan, despite the fact he’s nearing the end of his career.

It was Valakari’s son, Onni, who has just signed for San Diego in the MLS, who recommended Eremenko having done fitness work with him recently.

That set in motion a chain of events that could result in him signing up for Saints’ relegation battle.

Valakari is in the process of overhauling his midfield.

Panama international, Victor Griffith, has joined the club, while Jonathan Svedberg is set to arrive next week – both men on contracts beyond this season.

Loan goalkeeper, Andy Fisher, made his debut against Rangers and Saints are in the market for a right-back, centre-half and winger before the January transfer window closes.