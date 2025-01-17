Blairgowrie residents fear for town when work begins on Persimmon’s 152-home scheme

Blairgowrie residents say they “feel left in the dark” over Persimmon’s plan to build 152 houses behind their properties.

Persimmon is to build on Gallowbank Field, next to Dunkeld Road.

The developer has called the development Kinloch Brae.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee narrowly green-lit the scheme in December, despite receiving almost 100 objections.

Issues have been raised about the density of the homes, flood risks and the strain on local services.

Dunkeld Road homeowners claim they have been “left in the dark” throughout the planning process.

Persimmon information ‘not right’ claim Blairgowrie residents

John Atherton lives on Dunkeld Road.

He told The Courier: “They [Persimmon] did a survey on the traffic and when they presented us with the survey, it said it was conducted in Manchester.

“They’d clearly taken it word-for-word from something else and they hadn’t even got it right.

“I don’t know how the town’s going to cope with it.”

“The council has never consulted us, and neither has Persimmon,” added Dunkeld Road neighbour, Margaret Anton.

“We’re the closest to the building site, it would’ve been only manners for them to meet with us, have a look, and show us what will happen.

“I sent an email to the council which was passed along and I didn’t really get any satisfaction at all.”

The Blairgowrie beauty spot is regularly used for dog-walkers and has a mental health bench erected for locals to use.

The residents say all that will go once building starts.

£800k on education ‘not good enough’

The homeowners are “disappointed” at the lack of communication from Persimmon as they say nobody from the firm has reached out to them.

They also claim the company has failed to respond to questions when they have contacted them.

Persimmon says it is not aware of any correspondence from the residents.

The developer has promised to spend £800,000 on supporting local schools.

But residents feel the money also needs to be poured into other services in the town.

Many of them have lived on Dunkeld Road for more than 30 years.

They say it was inevitable that homes would be built in the field but did not expect them to be “crammed in”.

‘No appeal available to challenge the decision’ says Perth and Kinross Council

They also feel the lack of a right to a third-party appeal downplays the seriousness of procedural errors.

The council also failed to notify some neighbouring landowners of the project, they claim.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “A significant number of relevant material planning considerations were taken into account when councillors made their decision.

“This included education and healthcare matters, with no objection raised by the NHS/Health and Social Care Partnership and contributions payable toward upgrades towards education facilities controlled via an existing legal agreement.

“It is fully appreciated that there are a range of views, and that the outcome reached will disappoint some in the local community.

“However, planning permission has now been granted and there is no third party right of appeal available to challenge the decision taken.”

A Persimmon spokesperson said: “The Kinloch Brae development will deliver much-needed, high-quality new homes for local families.

“The plans approved by Perth and Kinross Council incorporated feedback from the local community, including reducing the number of homes, alongside a detailed drainage strategy to improve the area’s flood resilience.

“As well as creating affordable routes to home ownership for local people, our investment in Blairgowrie will include more than £800,000 to support local schools.

“We are committed to ensuring the development meets the needs of the community and will be providing local residents with an update ahead of work beginning on site.”