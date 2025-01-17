Blairgowrie residents fear for town when work begins on Persimmon’s 152-home scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie residents fear for town when work begins on Persimmon’s 152-home scheme

"I don't know how the town's going to cope with it."

By Lucy Scarlett
Three residents of Dunkeld Road, Blairgowrie.
Alex Watson (left), Margaret Anton (centre) and Nancy Smith (right) all live on Dunkeld Road. Image: Lucy Scarlett/ DC Thomson

Blairgowrie residents say they “feel left in the dark” over Persimmon’s plan to build 152 houses behind their properties.

Persimmon is to build on Gallowbank Field, next to Dunkeld Road.

The developer has called the development Kinloch Brae.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee narrowly green-lit the scheme in December, despite receiving almost 100 objections.

Issues have been raised about the density of the homes, flood risks and the strain on local services.

Dunkeld Road homeowners claim they have been “left in the dark” throughout the planning process.

Persimmon information ‘not right’ claim Blairgowrie residents

John Atherton lives on Dunkeld Road.

He told The Courier: “They [Persimmon] did a survey on the traffic and when they presented us with the survey, it said it was conducted in Manchester.

“They’d clearly taken it word-for-word from something else and they hadn’t even got it right.

“I don’t know how the town’s going to cope with it.”

Gallowbank Field.
152 homes will be built on this Blairgowrie green space. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“The council has never consulted us, and neither has Persimmon,” added Dunkeld Road neighbour, Margaret Anton.

“We’re the closest to the building site, it would’ve been only manners for them to meet with us, have a look, and show us what will happen.

“I sent an email to the council which was passed along and I didn’t really get any satisfaction at all.”

The Blairgowrie beauty spot is regularly used for dog-walkers and has a mental health bench erected for locals to use.

The residents say all that will go once building starts.

£800k on education ‘not good enough’

The homeowners are “disappointed” at the lack of communication from Persimmon as they say nobody from the firm has reached out to them.

They also claim the company has failed to respond to questions when they have contacted them.

Persimmon says it is not aware of any correspondence from the residents.

The developer has promised to spend £800,000 on supporting local schools.

But residents feel the money also needs to be poured into other services in the town.

For sale sign on Dunkeld Road.
Homes on Dunkeld Road are struggling to sell now, according to residents. Image: Lucy Scarlett/ DC Thomson

Many of them have lived on Dunkeld Road for more than 30 years.

They say it was inevitable that homes would be built in the field but did not expect them to be “crammed in”.

‘No appeal available to challenge the decision’ says Perth and Kinross Council

They also feel the lack of a right to a third-party appeal downplays the seriousness of procedural errors.

The council also failed to notify some neighbouring landowners of the project, they claim.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “A significant number of relevant material planning considerations were taken into account when councillors made their decision.

“This included education and healthcare matters, with no objection raised by the NHS/Health and Social Care Partnership and contributions payable toward upgrades towards education facilities controlled via an existing legal agreement.

“It is fully appreciated that there are a range of views, and that the outcome reached will disappoint some in the local community.

“However, planning permission has now been granted and there is no third party right of appeal available to challenge the decision taken.”

Persimmon signs.
Nothing can stop the planning application now. Image: Lucy Scarlett/ DC Thomson

A Persimmon spokesperson said: “The Kinloch Brae development will deliver much-needed, high-quality new homes for local families.

“The plans approved by Perth and Kinross Council incorporated feedback from the local community, including reducing the number of homes, alongside a detailed drainage strategy to improve the area’s flood resilience.

“As well as creating affordable routes to home ownership for local people, our investment in Blairgowrie will include more than £800,000 to support local schools.

“We are committed to ensuring the development meets the needs of the community and will be providing local residents with an update ahead of work beginning on site.”

