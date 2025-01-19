Man admits exposing child to drugs at filthy Perth flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man admits exposing child to drugs at filthy Perth flat

Andrew Love was found by police "dipping in and out of a drug-induced slumber" while he was supposed to be looking after the child.

By Jamie Buchan
Andrew Love
A young child was exposed to controlled drugs at a filth-ridden flat in Perth, a court has heard.

The youngster was found by police sleeping on a heavily stained mattress, while the man who was supposed to be looking after her was “dipping in and out of a drug-induced slumber” in another room.

Andrew Love pled guilty to putting the child at risk of unnecessary suffering or injury to health at a city centre property early last year.

The 36-year-old was caring for the girl at the time, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

He exposed her to illegal drugs and paraphernalia and failed to be in a sober condition to look after her.

He admitted failing to maintain the property to a hygienic and clean state.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Love: “This was a very difficult narrative to listen to and I noticed you were hanging your head – and rightly so, this is quite shameful.”

Clutter, drug residue and black stains

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson, prosecuting, said police were called to the property at around 3am.

“Upon attendance, voices could be heard but entry was not immediately afforded.

“It was minutes before they could get inside.

Andrew Love pled guilty at Perth Sheriff Court.

“It was immediately identified that the accused was heavily under the influence of controlled drugs.

“In the living room, there were clear signs of drug use, with torn tinfoil lying on the floor.

“Residues of controlled drugs were found on the surfaces in the living room.

“The carpet was sodden with black stains and there was a strong smell of filth coming from the carpet.”

Police searched the flat and found the child in a bedroom.

“In this room, there was heavy staining to the carpets and walls.

“There was clutter all over the room.”

In the kitchen, police found pots and plates piled up in the sink and across units.

“The entire worktop was covered in mouldy and rotten food,” Ms Paterson said.

“Due to his level of intoxication, the accused was dipping in and out of a drug-induced slumber.

“He continued to get up and looked for controlled substances.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

The court also heard how Love carried out a raid on the My Fone store, South Street, Perth, on June 7 2024.

A total of 47 mobile phones, a dictaphone, four ink cartridges and two vapes were stolen but recovered.

Chaotic lifestyle

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said her client had not been in trouble since.

“From the background report, you can see that Mr Love has not had the easiest of times.

“He presents as someone who has great insight into the offences related to using substances.

“His lifestyle has been chaotic previously.”

Addressing Love, Sheriff McLachlan said: “You have taken on board that there is an issue you need to address.

“In those circumstances, there is an alternative to custody.”

Love, of St John’s Place, Perth, was placed on supervision for 18 months and told to engage with a drug and alcohol treatment requirement.

He was also also ordered to stay at home between 7pm and 7am as part of a six-month restriction of liberty order.

