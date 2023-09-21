Incoming owners want Alyth Hotel to put the ‘heart’ back into the town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Incoming owners want Alyth Hotel to put the ‘heart’ back into the town

The Courier can reveal that a couple with a hospitality background are set to take over the business.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Hazel and Alasdair Lightbody are taking over Alyth Hotel.
Hazel and Alasdair Lightbody are taking over Alyth Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Hazel Lightbody.

The incoming owners of the Alyth Hotel want its reopening to put the heart back into the Perthshire town.

The Courier can reveal that Hazel and Alasdair Lightbody are set to take over the business, which has been closed since May.

The couple have experience in the hospitality industry, running Butt Lodge in Lochranza on the Isle of Arran until January 2020.

In five years they transformed the run-down Victorian shooting lodge into a luxurious guesthouse ranked Arran’s top bed and breakfast by Tripadvisor.

Now they aim to have an even greater impact in Alyth by turning the empty building into a hub for the community.

Alyth Hotel set to have new owners

The Lightbodys are in the process of buying the business and hope to receive the keys by the middle of October.

They will undertake a complete renovation of the interior to include all 12 bedrooms, bathrooms, restaurant and bar.

Externally they want to restore the worn 18th-century building by replacing the cement render with lime mortar.

Weather-permitting, the hotel will reopen for business by late February to early March.

Co-owner spent childhood holidays in area

In March 2020 the couple had an offer accepted on a hotel in the Cairngorms village of Carrbridge but pulled out when the Covid lockdown was announced three days later.

“Since then we have been keeping ourselves busy, waiting for the right opportunity to come up,” said interior designer Hazel, 38.

“And the Alyth Hotel ticks all the boxes.”

Alyth Hotel.
Alyth Hotel closed in May 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Nostalgia was one of its attractions.

Hazel, who grew up in Edinburgh, was regularly taken on childhood holidays by her parents to a farm cottage in the countryside close to Alyth.

When the couple viewed the hotel in the summer she hadn’t been to the village for 30 years.

“It was a lovely sunny Wednesday evening during the school holidays yet it was really quiet,” Hazel said.

“You got the impression that, without a thriving ‘local’, something was missing from the heart of the town.”

Plan to ‘put the heart back into the town’

Reversing this is an integral part of a plan that Hazel shares with Ayrshire-raised Alasdair, 47.

In their three-and-a-half-year hiatus since selling their Arran guest house, Alasdair has returned to a previous role as a consultant for the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman.

“It was definitely not what I’d planned when we left Arran,” he said.

“But I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love.”

Alasdair and Hazel Lightbody.
Alasdair and Hazel hope to have keys to the hotel by October. Image: Hazel Lightbody.

Hazel continued: “We want it to be a place where people can enjoy a nice Sunday lunch, gather with family and friends, even pop in for cake and coffee when they have been out walking the dog – and, of course, an excellent pint!

“Other people who were interested in the hotel wanted to turn it into an apart-hotel venture while leasing the restaurant and bar.

“But that doesn’t put the heart the back into the town.

“We aim to create a warm, welcoming, stylish country inn.”

With good food, hotel hopes to be hub of community

The Alyth Hotel has a lounge, restaurant and separate bar, which will give the new owners plenty of options.

“We are hoping to reopen some of the open fires there,” Hazel added.

“We will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, while also welcoming hotel guests in the newly transformed bedrooms.

“We hope the bar will be a hub for the local community, and we’d love to explore live music, pub quizzes and game nights, which would be great fun.

“But the focus will definitely be on the food side, and bringing in a really good chef to get this spot on.

“From here, everything else can follow.”

